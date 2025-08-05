“I would imagine, if contractors were available, we’ll be able to get this done over the next few months.”

She told the Chronicle a final decision on the location of the parking extension had not been made – “that will happen once pricing information is in”.

Her report said a plan would be commissioned for “direction on parking needs and pedestrian flow”.

Council chief strategy officer Sarah O’Hagan said the plan, costing about $10,000, would inform medium-term responses to parking.

While there was sufficient budget to cover the short-term initiatives outlined in Henare’s report, extra funding could be needed to implement what was proposed in the report, she said.

Council chief strategy officer Sarah O’Hagan. Photo / NZME

That would come through annual or long-term plans.

Councillor Rob Vinsen said it disturbed him that there was no recognition of the pressure on parking at the park.

Last year, he lambasted a council-commissioned report that said existing parking in its upper and lower areas would satisfy “calculated daily peak demand”.

“We’ve heard about the 100,000 visitors [to the Sarjeant] and we know the pressure put on the [Davis] library,” he told the committee this month.

“There are seven less car parks than there were before the redevelopment happened.

“We are going to spend $10,000 to get a consultant to tell us how many car parks we need.”

He said the obvious area for more parks was behind the Davis Library, which was waiting to be developed.

A plan for a 550sq m extension to the Davis, stretching towards Bell St, is in its infancy.

Visitor numbers at the Davis have gone in the opposite direction from the Sarjeant in recent months.

There were 81,397 visitors to the Davis between October 1 last year and April 30, down 26% from the same period the year before.

In June, libraries manager Pete Gray said parking was the principal cause of the drop, with the 10-space carpark between the two facilities overflowing on to the grass during peak hours.

Original landscaping plans for the area had 27 car parks, which may have been sufficient, he said.

Henare’s report said planter boxes would be placed around the perimeter of the carpark to stop further grass damage.

Vinsen said additional parking on Cameron Terrace would not keep customers coming to the Sarjeant’s cafe.

“It’s not a solution,” he said.

“Be bold, and get some money into the plan.”

