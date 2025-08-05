There could be 17 new spaces in and around the park "over the next few months". Photo / Mike Tweed
A plan to address the parking problem at Whanganui’s Pukenamu Queen’s Park has been revealed, as visitor numbers surge at the reopened Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery.
The gallery had aimed for 70,000 visitors in the first year but there were 100,000 between November 9, 2024, and June 24.
A report from Whanganui District Council parks and property manager Tania Henare said “a temporary parking extension” had been agreed to, including increasing capacity along Cameron Terrace, with early quotes indicating a cost of about $35,000.
Other steps included painting parking lines at the upper-level parking area “to encourage more efficient use of the parking bays” and installing wayfinding and parking limitation signs, it said.
Henare told the council’s operations and performance committee on July 31 that an extra 17 car parks would be gained.
