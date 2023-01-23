Learn about money management with the 10-week Money Mates course at Gonville Library. Photo / 123rf

Gonville Library is proud to present the 10-week Money Mates course.

An introductory talk on the Money Mates programme by Teresa Pewhairangi, financial mentor with Tupoho Social Services, will be held in the library on Tuesday, January 31, at 10am. This talk will be followed by the programme, happening on the nine following Tuesdays from 10am to noon.

Money Mates is specially designed to help individuals learn about healthy financial habits and good budgeting skills. The course presented at the Gonville Library is facilitator led and consists of 10 modules. Through conversations with others, participants can learn from each other as well and along the way they can collect tools for their new financial literacy “toolbox”.

This introductory talk will outline the programme and is designed to help people develop financial literacy skills. The programme will give people confidence and support to manage their own budget in a responsible way.

Tupoho Social Services and Gonville Library have joined forces to bring Money Mates into the community. The presentation will be followed by 10 weeks of workshops, starting Tuesday, February 7. The last session will be Tuesday, April 4, combining modules 9 and 10.

This introductory talk will have the Tea and Topics format, with a hot drink and a biscuit served between 10am and 10.30am. The presentation will start at 10.30am and there will be ample opportunity afterwards to ask questions, raise concerns or share stories and register for the course.



