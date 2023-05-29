Craig Johns with Clay (Raetihi) won the South Island Straight Hunt at the NZ Sheep Dog Trial Championships. Photo / Kayla McKenzie Photography

The Wanganui Centre was well represented as the NZ Sheep Dog Trial season wrapped up for another year.

Many qualified centre dogs headed south for the NZ Sheep Dog Trial Championships at Warepa Collie Club, Hillfoot Rd, Clinton, in the Otago Centre on Saturday, May 27.

Josh Brennan with Wanganui Centre’s top huntaway Rock, buoyed by his fourth placing in the Straight Hunt at the North Island Championships at Lochinvar Station, Taupō in the Waikato Centre in May, and Jessee Kereopa with Dougie from the Moawhango Club, who was second in the same event, would have headed off with real confidence.

However, nothing can be taken for granted in the sport of sheep dog trialling - one can be in the clouds one week and amongst the also-rans the next week.

Both dogs failed to make the final but fellow Wanganui competitor Craig Johns with Clay (Raetihi) won the South Island Straight Hunt very decisively with 98 points and finished sixth in the New Zealand final, while Dave Stuart and Jade were seventh in the Island and NZ final.

Gavin Drake and Short (Hunterville) were fourth in the South Island zig-zag hunt and second in the NZ final - a top effort and some consolation for Drake after spending most of the week on the leaderboard on the shorthead with Baldy, only to get pushed off at the end.

Wanganui Centre’s top heading dog, Garry Walker’s Cash, was on the leaderboard early in the week but failed to stay there.

With the hill season over, the showring trials will kick off with the Greenlea Rescue Helicopter fundraiser kicking off on June 14, culminating in finalists running off for top prize money on June 17.

This is a new indoor event and has attracted 270 heading dogs including a strong contingent from the Wanganui Centre. It will take place in the National Equestrian Centre, Aratiatia, Taupō.

The annual Hāwera Indoor Mighty Mix Sheepdog Trial Showring fundraiser will follow Taupō, starting on July 7 with finals on July 9. This has become a very popular event on the showring calendar and attracts competitors from all over the North Island.

• Brenda O’Leary is the publicity officer for the New Zealand Sheep Dog Trial Association’s Wanganui Centre.