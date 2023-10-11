Ministry of Works and Development Whanganui District reunion

Some of the memorabilia on display.

Former employees recently came together to celebrate the Ministry of Works and Development, ( MWD) Whanganui District reunion.

Last month’s event paid homage to the individuals who oversaw government infrastructure in the district until 1988. It aimed to recount the rich history of the Public Works Department and celebrate the significant contribution it made to the growth and development of the district.

The Whanganui works district at the time covered Taranaki, Whanganui, Manawatu and Taumaranui and employed more than 700 employees. They effectively managed the construction and maintenance of infrastructure projects, including the State Highway network, energy infrastructure investment, and government institutes and buildings. Their commitment to excellence and attention to detail helped create a strong foundation for the region’s continued growth.

Long-serving MWD colleagues Bill Darnell and Bob Smith cut the cake.

The reunion brought together former employees and their partners, creating an atmosphere of nostalgia and shared memories. It was a time to reflect on the challenges and accomplishments faced by the dedicated individuals who worked tirelessly to ensure the district’s infrastructure was robust and reliable.

The event included a small historical exhibition that chronicled the department’s achievements throughout its existence. Attendees were treated to a walk down memory lane through photographs, artifacts and interactive displays that showcased the transformation of the district’s infrastructure over the years.

It was a time to share anecdotes of the time with the department, reminiscing about the unity and camaraderie that defined their work environment. The individuals, many of whom had not seen each other in decades, embraced the opportunity to reconnect and honour their shared past.

The celebratory cake.

The event was a success, with participants expressing their appreciation for the opportunity to come together and celebrate the legacy of the MWD. Many attendees left with a renewed sense of pride in their association with the department and a deeper understanding of its significance in the district’s history.

The Ministry of Works and Development started to become a state-owned enterprise in 1986 and later was privatised and some parts became new government departments. In 2026 it will be 40 years since the restructure of the department began. The legacy remains alive in the infrastructure they constructed and maintained, serving as a reminder of the valuable contributions made to the Whanganui District. The attendees and organisers of the reunion are keen to organise another event in 2026 to commemorate this. The hope is many more will be able to attend the next event.



