Whanganui MP Steph Lewis, Minister for Digital Economy and Communications, and Small Business Ginny Andersen, with Hayden Steedman at Wild Eye last Thursday, where he talked about the digital economy and game development projects going on in Whanganui and in New Zealand.

In her portfolio role as Minister for Digital Economy and Communications, and Small Business, Ginny Andersen started last Thursday with a business breakfast in Whanganui, while discussing the Government’s support for the business community.

Her other ministerial portfolios are Police, Seniors and Associate Treaty Negotiations. She spoke with local councillors and small business owners, having a chat about what the Government is doing around digitisation.

“We really want to encourage small businesses to use e-invoicing, making sure they’re making the most of their businesses by having a good website and letting people know we have really good programmes like Digital Boost - the Government gives free advice and help on how to get yourself a bigger market online.

“A small business is defined as having 20 employees or less. Around 98 per cent of businesses are small businesses. They are really small compared to other countries.

“I get to see amazing businesses right around New Zealand. Just in the last Budget, we had a rebate specifically for video game developers. So New Zealand is doing well in developing video games. It earns us as much money or more than the wool industry. It’s an area where we see real growth, we see more jobs and income.

“That’s the type of business we really want to encourage - higher wages and low emissions. When we export that, there’s no effect on the environment, but it’s bringing in a whole lot of money into the country.

“Web development, creativity, these skills fit in with Kiwis having that ability to be a bit quirky and thinking outside the square.

“When we tap into that, it’s when we get really good international recognition.

“It’s important to have good quality broadband, over the last 10 years we’ve had a programme of laying fibre down to make sure people have got high-speed broadband. We’ve still got a few per cent to go in some pockets of the country.

“Because of Whanganui’s strong broadband connection, it’s a good reason to set up a digital business in Whanganui. A good example is VR (virtual reality) Wild Eye, a local company that is developing VR,” she said.

The company specialises in:

■ Virtual Reality

Creating ground-breaking VR experiences using Unreal Engine. Their experiences are available on PC VR and stand-alone devices. Immerse yourself in new worlds or use their technology as a learning tool.

■ Game development tools and accessories

They develop games across multiple platforms, working closely with clients from ideation to final release, using the latest technologies to create immersive gameplay experiences.

■ Motion capture actor performing character animation

Motion capture and character animation needs.

■ 3D architectural render

They provide clients with high-quality 3D models and imagery, crafted by an experienced and detail-oriented team. They offer services such as 3D modelling, CAD design, 3D scanning, and photogrammetry.



