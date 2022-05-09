

In a week that had Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko talking to the press about how her period affects performance; successful businesswoman and chef Nadia Lim being at the centre of a media storm courtesy of rich-lister Simon Henry's racist and misogynist comments; and the historic Roe-versus-Wade case potentially being overturned by the United States Supreme Court causing a cascade of concern about the dire consequences for women's and human rights, there is much that I could write about. For now, I thought I would take a moment to shine a spotlight on a cornerstone of women's health and wellbeing because the past week also had the important commemoration of the International Day of the Midwife (IDM) on May 5, a day that has been championed globally since 1991.

This year, IDM marked a significant milestone for midwifery with the centenary celebration of the International Confederation of Midwives (ICM). This pivotal organisation plays a key role in bringing midwifery communities together and in highlighting the need for continual progress. ICM "envisions a world where every childbearing woman has access to a midwife's care for herself and her newborn." Its mission: "To strengthen midwives' associations and to advance the profession of midwifery globally by promoting autonomous midwives as the most appropriate caregivers for childbearing women and in keeping birth normal, in order to enhance the reproductive health of women, their newborns and their families." For more information go to www.internationalmidwives.org/

Locally, it was wonderful to see the Whanganui District Health Board focusing its social media platforms on a week-long celebration of our very own midwifery and maternity services staff. With all the challenges of working within a global pandemic over the past two years, the ongoing campaign to achieve pay equity, and upcoming national health reforms, our midwifery teams have continued to form vital partnerships with women, parents, and whanau to ensure that babies have the best possible start to their first 1000 days, which we know are so crucial to establishing positive lifelong wellbeing. I and the team at the Women's Network have worked closely with the midwifery community over our 35 years, and offer our heartfelt gratitude to all of the baby catchers out there.

Speaking of gratitude, what an incredible achievement for our friend and supporter Sarah Williams, who celebrates 10 years at Space Studio and Gallery. Our local landscape has certainly changed since Space burst onto the scene, and our arts and creative community is all the richer for Sarah's incredible contributions. We are enthusiastically teaming up again to bring you the seventh Winter Wonderfest from July 30 to August 13. We know that the winter months can feel challenging and isolating sometimes, and the aim of the festival is to entice you out of the comfort of your home. It's a special time to celebrate women in our community, creating opportunities to connect, to inspire, share skills, or to simply try something new. Expressions of interest are open until May 31, so if you or someone you know would like to contribute an activity or event to the Winter Wonderfest, it would be wonderful to hear from you. Email me at womnet.whanganui@gmail.com