Michael Houstoun - Celebrating Beethoven this Sunday

Michael Houstoun in concert. Photo / Robert Catto

December 16, 1770 heralded the birth of Ludwig von Beethoven and now, 250 years later his music continues to inspire and excite musicians and audiences worldwide.

Beethoven's popularity never waned after his death and now we are so fortunate to be able to share in the celebration of his 250th year by listening to his music live.

On Sunday, October 18 at 3pm, New Zealand's celebrated pianist Michael Houstoun will perform in the Royal Wanganui Opera House in the final concert of Chamber Music Wanganui's 2020 subscription series.

This was originally intended to be a "farewell" recital by Michael as he planned to retire. However, the pandemic and subsequent rescheduling of his concerts into 2021 has changed the slant.

The focus of his programme is "the music of my two touchstones, J S Bach and L von Beethoven".

From Bach, Michael will present the Partita No 4 in D, "a work of majesty, of celebration and of joy", and from the Romantic era, Busoni's transcription of the Bach Chaconne for solo violin which is beloved of pianists everywhere. The second part of his recital is devoted to Beethoven, with the Adagio from the Hammerklavier and the majestic Waldstein sonata.

Michael Houstoun needs little introduction to New Zealand audiences. As one of our most celebrated soloists and chamber musicians, he continues to perform countrywide.

Most years he performs one or two new programmes and consequently has built a large repertoire spanning from J S Bach to the present day. Included are many compositions by New Zealand composers and quite a few commissions.

Houstoun has twice presented the complete Beethoven sonatas in seven-concert cycles. More recently he has performed the 48 Preludes and Fugues of Bach's Well-tempered Klavier in two-concert events.

Since 1999 he has recorded for Rattle Records (rattle.co.nz) with five of his albums winning Classical Record of the Year awards.

Don't miss this chance to hear Michael Houstoun live in the wonderful acoustics of our Opera House!

Tickets are available in advance from the Royal Whanganui Opera House Box Office or at the door. Adults $35, seniors $32, subscribers $20, students $5.

Those Chamber Music Wanganui subscribers holding FULL subscription cards can exchange a pre-paid "ticket" for an actual ticket by going to the Box Office in advance.

Chamber Music Wanganui would like to thank Rob O'Keeffe Joinery for their generous sponsorship of this concert as well as all the sponsors whose support makes our future concerts possible.

