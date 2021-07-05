Men's Health Week makes winners

Tipene Aue receives his prize of six months' gym membership from jetts Whanganui. Photo / Louise Follett

Sport Whanganui supported Men's Health Week Te Wiki Hauora Tane, June 14-20, by providing free health checks for men throughout June.

Along with health checks, Sport Whanganui provided free health packs and the chance to win one of three prizes.

Men's Health Week Te Wiki Hauora Tane was all about encouraging men to take care of their most important asset — their health.

Congratulations to the following winners:

● Tipene Aue — six months jetts Whanganui gym membership

● Graham Adams — Splash Centre 50 Visit Concession Card

● Mark Christensen — Sport Whanganui Bioscan and Health Assessment

Tipene Aue, winner of the six month jetts gym membership prize, described the process of getting a health check at Sport Whanganui.

"I wasn't sure what to expect, but it was really easy to get in and get it done. I put the call out to my mates to get along to have a health check. It's important to get these checks."

Graham Adams has been thinking about getting more active for some time. Seeing the advert for Men's Health Week prompted him to act. Graham had his health check with the team and was the lucky winner of the Splash Centre 50 Visit Concession Card. The prize works perfectly for Graham.

"The Splash Centre has a gym upstairs so I can come along and use that as well," he says.

"All in all, this is perfect timing, and a great outcome for me."

The winner of the Bioscan and Health Assessment, Mark Christensen, was encouraged by his wife to come along and have a health check, after reading about the Sport Whanganui Men's Week activities in a local paper.

"I then encouraged a friend to take part as well, and we both found the process very quick and simple. The tests confirmed the advantages of a balanced diet and a gardener's lifestyle," says Mark.

Everyone had different motivations for taking part in the Men's Health Week activities but whatever the reason, a huge thanks to those who took part, and congratulations on putting your health first.

Finally, we would like to extend a huge thank you to our sponsors: jetts Whanganui, Splash Centre, Pak'nSave and Walking NZ; and the organisations and groups that collaborated with Sport Whanganui: Club GOLD, Badminton Whanganui, Central Football, Whanganui Rugby, Hockey Wanganui, Pak'nSave and Walking NZ. We are excited to support Men's Health Week next year.

Of course, men's health is important 365 days of the year, so we encourage you to get active, stay active and encourage others to do so too.

Like Tipene and Mark, who put the word out to their mates to get a health check, take others with you on the journey. If you need more support, talk with your doctor or nurse to arrange a Green Prescription. The Active Wellbeing team can then work alongside you to reach your goals.

There is some great information and support available online too. Check out the websites below.

● Heart Foundation www.heartfoundation.org.nz, useful resources for heart health

● My Heart Check www.myheartcheck.org.nz

● Cancer Society https://www.getthetools.org.nz/community-tools/for-maori-men/, health information for Māori men

● Men's Health Trust http://menshealthnz.org.nz/,promoting good health for men

● Men's Shed https://menzshed.org.nz/, community spaces where men share their skills and work on practical tasks for themselves or others

● Man Alive www.manalive.nz, providing counselling and support services for men by men.

To contact one of our Active Wellbeing team:

Deb Byers — Active Wellbeing Manager deb@sportwhanganui.co.nz (06) 349 2325.