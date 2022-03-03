Massive blaze at Whanganui timber yard now mostly out

Firefighters are battling at massive blaze at Eastown Timber & Fencing. Video / Bevan Conley

The fire at a wood factory in Whanganui this morning is mostly out and firefighters are dousing the remaining flames.

Firefighters have been battling a blaze at Eastown Timber & Fencing all morning and it is believed to have started between 5am and 6am on Friday.

As the flames were still visible from the street, crowds of residents gathered in the surrounding streets to watch the scene unfold.

Two large factory buildings on the site were well on fire and one appears to be completely destroyed.

Eastown Timber Processors Ltd managing director James Richardson said the fire appeared to be mostly out by about 9:30am and he was on site dealing with police and fire service teams.

The Whanganui East Pool, which sits only a few metres from the destroyed building appeared to have not been damaged, according to a civil defence responder on the scene.

Residents in the surrounding streets are being asked to stay indoors and keep windows and doors shut because of the smoke.

Tōtara Puku Kindergarten, which is about 500m from Easttown is closed because of concerns around the smoke.

Police have blocked off surrounding streets with parts of Tinirau St, Hakeke St, Holyoake St and Eastown Rd all closed.

Several fire trucks have arrived from out of town including from Palmerston North, Bulls and New Plymouth.

The fire should be confined with no houses in danger, Fire and Emergency NZ Whanganui group manager Aaron Summerhays said.

There was an ambulance at the scene but no injuries have been reported.

Don Tait lives next door to the Whanganui East Pool, with Eastown Timber on the far side.

He hadn't heard the fire and was woken up by a knock on the door at about 6am.

"I didn't feel it was going to get me, because the pool was next door - unless there were explosions," he said.

- More to come