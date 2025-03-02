The investigation is in phase two, which focuses on identifying the rough costs of the required upgrades before prioritising them.

Benadie said work needed to be done regardless of the council’s decision on the priorities.

“Due to urgency, we are looking at work and cost involved of repairing the roof, heating and electricity - those things will be happening at the same time,” Benadie said.

“I think the three things we are looking at separately need to be done, regardless of how we end up with the facility.

“The others are maybe a bit more of a long-term view on how we can deal with the problem.”

Councillor Fi Dalgety asked Benadie how confident he was that the repairs would be finished in time for the beginning of the swim season in October.

“In my personal opinion, I am nervous,” Benadie said.

“I think it is optimistic and it will take a lot to get this done. I don’t want to create an unrealistic expectation so I have to put that on the table but I am absolutely driven so we will push as hard as we can.”

Rangitīkei District Council's chief operating officer Arno Benadie thinks it is wishful thinking for the pool to be available come October. Photo / NZME

Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson said the aim was still to have the pool ready by October and it had not been ruled out.

Deputy Mayor Dave Wilson said the council was “certainly not looking to close the pool” but had to look at the bigger picture.

He said there should not be a “quick fix” - it must be carefully planned out and set up the facility for the next 20 to 30 years.

“Our desire is to have it finished before the end of this year; however, it should not be lost in the fact that our overall desire is to have it operable in a safe and efficient manner.”

Once phase two is finished, the council will consider the next steps.

Work on determining costs will happen at the same time to allow the council to consider potential short-term repairs to reopen the facility as soon as practicable.