Marton Dam classified ‘dangerous’ under new Government safety regulations

Erin Smith
Marton B Dam, located at Tūtaenui Reservoir, has been classified as a “dangerous dam” under new government dam safety regulations.

A Tūtaenui Reservoir dam in Marton has been classified as dangerous dam under new Government safety regulations.

Rangitīkei District Council had long been aware of its risks.

Marton B Dam is the smaller upper dam at Tūtaenui Reservoir, located upstream from the larger capacity Marton C Dam.

