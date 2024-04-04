Mangaeturoa School Revitalisation Project committee member Catie Robb at the restored swimming pool. Photo / Bevan Conley

A Ruapehu school that closed more than 40 years ago has been transformed into a community asset thanks to several hundred hours of volunteer efforts.

Mangaeturoa School, near Raetihi, closed in 1982 and now has a refurbished bus shelter, a functional swimming pool, a tennis court and an outdoor kitchen for locals and visitors to use.

It’s all thanks to a group of local multi-taskers who formed the Mangaeturoa School Revitalisation Project committee in 2017 and started organising regular fundraising events and working bees.

Catie Robb is a self-employed house painter and has put her skills to excellent use alongside other tradies who have donated their time to the project.

The shelter at the front of the school is used by the current generation of local children who catch the bus to other schools in the district. It was in a sorry state with a leaky covering of rusty old corrugated iron. It is now clad in new steel and even has a sign painted by Nakita Dobson.

“Nakita is my niece,” Robb said.

“I didn’t choose her work for the sign though. It was selected by other committee members.”

The community has stepped up behind the committee to donate equipment, expertise and a lot of time to the project.

The swimming pool has been repaired, repainted, and was in use over the summer thanks to the donation of a water tank from NZTA Waka Kotahi and Mt Messenger Alliance, transported by Balconies Cranes Ltd.

With the installation of a pump and a structure to house it, the pool was ready for use over the summer with families making a donation to use it for the season. The ablution block has also been repaired and repainted.

The tennis court is in use again after Robb waterblasted the surface, repainted the markings and a new net has been installed.

“A lot of the people helping with the project are descendants of families who lived here when the great fire of 1918 destroyed many homes and the sawmill,” she said.

“Some had to move away after losing their homes and livelihoods and that’s why it’s so important to us. We’re on a mission to restore, upgrade, and create a beautiful spot for all to enjoy.”

The original 1904 classroom building is still standing albeit in a sorry state of repair.

“We very much want to save it and we’re going through the process of getting the consents we will need,” said Robb.

“It’s one of the few remaining structures built before the 1918 fires. We would like it to be restored as a community hall.”

With so many outdoor events held in the Ruapehu district throughout the year, the revitalisation committee raises funds for the project by feeding hungry visitors with local fare.

Commitee members and supporters produce baking, jams, chutneys, pickles and tasty burgers and sandwiches to sell at events such as the Carrot Festival, the Waimarino A&P Show and the recent Ohakune Beer Festival.

“It takes a bit of forward planning,” Robb said.

“Farmers donate lamb, beef or venison and we slow cook a lot of the meat beforehand.”

Robb’s fellow committee member Donna Journeaux held the first Blazing Hills fitness challenge at her Mangaeturoa farm last month.

“People worked up an appetite and really appreciated the food,” she said.

“We’re still working out the amount raised after costs but it was a great day and there was excellent participation for a first-time event.”

Journeaux said the Mangaeturoa School Revitalisation Project Facebook page has attracted a lot of support and offers of help as well as attracting the interest of former Mangaeturoa School pupils.

“It’s great to hear from people and share their memories of attending the school.

“They are really pleased to learn about the project and some have visited with their families.”

Robb’s next painting projects at the school are the new changing sheds and two bench seats donated by Ruapehu District Council.

