Nine Texan T-6C Texan II aircraft from Base Ohakea are scheduled to fly in a “diamond nine” formation over Whanganui and Manawatū on Thursday morning.

Nine T-6C Texan II aircraft will fly in a “diamond nine” formation over Whanganui and Manawatū, with Air Force instructors showing off their skills.

They are scheduled to leave Royal New Zealand Air Force Base Ohakea about 9.30am tomorrow.

The formation will pass over Marton, Whanganui, Tangimoana, Foxton, Levin, Shannon, Tokomaru, Linton, Palmerston North and Feilding before returning to Ohakea.

With a pilot course graduation at Ohakea in the afternoon, the instructors will take part in their own “currency and proficiency training”.

“Instructors need to maintain a proficiency greater than the students they teach,” Squadron Leader Taylor Berriman said.