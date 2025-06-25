“This example ensures that instructors can operate in a larger, more complex formation than the two aircraft formations that are taught to the students.”
Typically, larger formations are more difficult to fly accurately but “practice makes perfect”.
“We continue to look for opportunities to hone our skills and ensure we keep improving our performance. Large formation flying is just one aspect of many that we apply this mindset to,” Berriman said.
Flying Training Wing Commanding Officer, Wing Commander Nathan Barrack, said formation flying was a precise skill.
“Adding a time on target makes it even more challenging. Equal measures of steady hands, head and heart are the recipe for success,” Barrack said.
The T-6C Texan IIs are specifically tailored for training purposes.
“The Texan is a turboprop training aircraft used to teach the fundamentals of flying in the military. This includes basic handling, aerobatics, instrument flying, navigation, low-level tactical missions, emergency handling and formation,” Berriman said.
“It’s a demanding and capable machine, with a top speed of 316 knots and operating altitude up to 31,000 feet. This allows us to train the students to a high standard so they can operate any of New Zealand’s military aircraft with precision and discipline.”
At 2pm, five Texans will fly in formation over Manawatū in celebration of the pilot course graduation.
Both flights are subject to weather conditions and other operational considerations.
Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.