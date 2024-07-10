Advertisement
Manawatū early childhood centre to remain open for now

Whanganui Chronicle
Country Kindy will continue to operate for the next 12 weeks after a stay of cancellation of its licence. Photo / 123rf

A Manawatū early childhood centre has been granted a 12-week reprieve after a move to cancel its licence.

Country Kindy, between Feilding and Palmerston North, was to have its licence cancelled by the Ministry of Education from 5pm on Monday because of alleged curriculum violations. The Early Childhood Council opposed the move as “heavy-handed” and the centre filed an appeal.

Associate Education Minister David Seymour announced on Tuesday that Country Kindy would be able to remain open after being granted a stay from the ministry for 12 weeks.

“When I heard of the decision made last week to shut down Country Kindy I was immediately concerned and asked officials to explain,” Seymour said.

The Government is undergoing a sector review for the early childhood education sector to address major issues with affordability and availability of early childhood education, and the complexity of its regulation.

“If we can make it easier for educators to focus on children’s safety and learning, and less on the paperwork, then it will be the children who benefit most,” Seymour said.

The Early Childhood Council (ECC) welcomed the decision to grant a stay of cancellation of licence so Country Kindy could continue operating while its appeal progressed and alleged issues were resolved.

“Country Kindy achieved this because they have such a supportive parent community, dedicated staff and happy and safe children who are engaged in their learning. Today’s decision avoids a more costly legal route, as Country Kindy, with the ECC’s support, was prepared to defend itself,” council chief executive Simon Laube said.

“Closure was narrowly avoided - this case should serve as a warning to all ECE providers that this could happen to them. I’m proud that ECC was able to intervene, with our members standing in solidarity.”

Laube said the council hoped regulations and “disproportionate sanctions” would be addressed through the sector review.


