Man injured in ride-on mower incident transferring back to Whanganui

A man critically injured when he was trapped under a ride-on mower in a ditch on a Flemington Rd, Aramoho, property on Monday is expected to return to Whanganui Hospital for ongoing care, a spokesperson said.

He was transferred to Wellington Hospital on Monday night in a critical condition after a multi-agency rescue effort.

Meanwhile, a pedestrian hit by a car on Anzac Pde, Whanganui East, on Thursday remains in Whanganui Hospital. The 80-year-old woman is in a stable condition in the surgical ward.