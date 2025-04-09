Police guard the Whanganui Community Corrections office on Wilson St where a staff member was stabbed. Photo / Eva de Jong

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Police guard the Whanganui Community Corrections office on Wilson St where a staff member was stabbed. Photo / Eva de Jong

A 25-year-old man has appeared in Whanganui District Court today after the stabbing of a Whanganui Community Corrections staff member.

The man is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm by stabbing.

A staff member was critically injured during an assault at the Wilson St service centre about 10am on Wednesday.

The defendant was granted interim name suppression and remanded without plea until May 20.

The duty lawyer said psychiatric reports were “likely to be ordered” under the Mentally Impaired Persons Act.