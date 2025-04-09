Advertisement
Whanganui Chronicle

Man appears in court after stabbing at Whanganui Community Corrections

Eva de Jong
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Police guard the Whanganui Community Corrections office on Wilson St where a staff member was stabbed. Photo / Eva de Jong

A 25-year-old man has appeared in Whanganui District Court today after the stabbing of a Whanganui Community Corrections staff member.

The man is charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm by stabbing.

A staff member was critically injured during an assault at the Wilson St service centre about 10am on Wednesday.

The defendant was granted interim name suppression and remanded without plea until May 20.

The duty lawyer said psychiatric reports were “likely to be ordered” under the Mentally Impaired Persons Act.

During his appearance, the defendant called out, “you’ve got the wrong hit man”.

The man was remanded in custody by consent until his next appearance.

‘Extreme bravery’ commended

Department of Corrections communities, partnerships and pathways director Glenn Morrison commended staff who showed “extreme bravery” in restraining and securing the offender until police arrived, as well as giving first aid to their colleague.

Morrison said he understood the staff member’s injuries were “not life-threatening”.

“Our staff come to work every day to keep our communities safe and this sort of violence against our staff is unacceptable.

“We appreciate this would have been an extremely distressing incident for them and are offering them our full support.”

Police said the victim was in a stable condition in hospital and was being supported.

Eva de Jong is a reporter for the Whanganui Chronicle covering health stories and general news. She began as a reporter in 2023.

