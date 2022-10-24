The best seat in the house! The open air loo at Toka Biv makes the grandeur of the scenery all rather overwhelming. Photo / Supplied

Trampers have a reputation of speeding through bush and on mountain slopes with few stops. But that isn't so.

The magnificent vistas that are traversed call for admiring stops and photo opportunities. The Wanganui Tramping Club encourages its members to take photos to share in its quarterly magazine and for the annual photo competition.

The latter sorts out those who take photos on good gear and snappers on their cameras. It means that the contest produces some extremely good photos, particularly from members who also belong to the Whanganui Camera Club and are skilled at framing shots and other techniques.

Each year the contest categories include a special theme. In 2022 this was "View from the Loo", which produced some interesting results. The winner, by Mark Sutherland, shows an open air loo at Toka divvy in the Ruahine. The "sitter" has an amazing vista but there are obvious drawbacks if the weather is bad.

The club's weekend programme for November will take members to Taranaki, the Ruahine, the Tararua, Tongariro National Park and to a local beach.

The full programme is:

5 Sat, Pukeiti Rhodo Ramble, leader Sandra

12 or 13 Sat or Sun, Wharite Peak, leader Adrian

13-15 Sun-Tues, Roaring Stag Hut, leader Dave

19 Sat, Rangataua Wander, leader Mike

26 or 27 Sat or Sun, South Beach, leader Esther

Make all enquiries about trips to Terry phone 021 262 7066 or Dorothy phone 345 7039 or email membership@whanganuitramping.org.nz.

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on November 3 and 17 and shorter ones for the TT2 group on November 10 and 24. The Wednesday contact is Trish, phone 021 127 3862, and the Thursday contact is Anne, phone 345 4776. Call both by 6pm the night before for day trips.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and well-being of everyone on their trips.

For further information visit our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz.

The next club meeting on Tuesday, November 1 at the Veandercross Lounge, Whanganui Racecourse, at 7.30m will feature an illustrated talk by Chris Rothman on a multi-day tramping trip by Great Barrier Island by a club group last summer. All welcome.