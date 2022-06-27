Crossing the low-flowing Waipakihi River in summer is easily achieved. Photo / supplied



The Waipakihi Valley is on the Wanganui Tramping Club's agenda at least once every summer. And for good reason.

The valley, reached from the Desert Rd, is an easily accessed beautiful bush area. The river is usually low-flowing at this time of the year and it is pleasant to wander upstream, crossing many times. Numerous camping spots are passed with evidence of camp fires.

The club hasn't stayed overnight in the valley for some time but on day trips there is always time for a dip in one of the many deep pools.

One of the great things about this valley is the peace you feel there. No road noise, no planes going overhead, no pylons. As a getaway spot, it's one of the best and very suitable for a family outing.

July is not the best time to visit the Waipakihi Valley, given the many river crossings but it is a time to think of mountains and the club has two events focused on Tongariro Nation Park in July — a day trip to Whakapapa and a snowcraft course on Mt Ruapehu.

The full week programme for July is:

2 Sat, Whakapapa walkabout, leader Cherry

8-10 Fri-Sun, Hutt Valley walks, leaders Dave and Jacky

16 Sat, Winter dinner, leader Esther

17 Sun, Zeke's hut, leaders Allan and Graham

23 or 24 Sat or Sun, Turakina Beach, leader Laurel

30 or 31 Sat or Sun, Oz Track, leader Dave

30-31 Sat-Sun, Snowcraft course, leader Mike

Make all inquiries about trips to Pam phone 022 457 2097 or Dorothy phone 345 7039 or email membership@whanganuitramping.org.nz.

The midweekers have a full programme of interesting trips every Wednesday. Those who get out on Thursday are in two groups, with a longer walk on July 14 and 28 and shorter ones for the TT2 group on July 7 and 21.

The Wednesday contact is Trish, phone 021 127 3862, and the Thursday contact is Anne, phone 345 4776. Call both by 6pm the night before for day trips.

To join weekend trips call the leader by the previous Tuesday at the latest. Call by the night before for day trips. As some trips have limited numbers, leaders have the final say about who to take as they are responsible for the safety and well-being of everyone on their trips.

For further information visit our website www.whanganuitramping.org.nz.

The next club meeting on Tuesday, July 5 at the Veandercross Lounge, Whanganui Racecourse, at 7.30m will feature an illustrated talk by Janet Wilson, chairwoman of the Ruahine Whio Protectors, a trust which runs predator trapping operations in the Ruahine Range. All welcome.