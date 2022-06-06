Mary Dean will present a talk on how to get the most from your Gold Card at Hakeke St Library and Community Centre on Wednesday, June 22. Photo / Paul Brooks

At Hakeke St Library and Community Centre, on June 22, there will be a Gold Card presentation for Whanganui seniors who want to get the best out of the piece of plastic they received on turning 65.

Mary Dean from SeniorNet is delivering the presentation.

"How many people know about the app that comes with the Supergold Card and what you're entitled to?"

Mary says there are little things hiding in there that people don't know about. Some services and companies give Supergold Card holders small discounts, but they're not all in the app.

Mitre 10 Mega, for example, will give a discount if you present your card. Wanganui Garden Centre in Gonville Ave will do the same. Both places will offer the discount even if they just see the card in your wallet. Supermarkets offer 5 per cent discount for seniors on Tuesdays.

"It might be Tuesdays only, but it all mounts up," says Mary. "A little bit here, a little bit there."

It adds up for those whose budgets might be stretched.

Caltex offers its usual discounts but the Gold Card guarantees another two cents per litre.

Mary says it pays to link your Bee Card — for public transport travel — to your Supergold Card.

"In all the nine regional councils that have the Bee Card, you need to have it linked in so you can use it in all those areas. You need to know how to drive the app or the software."

Horizons will do it for you if you ask. Mary says they used it when holidaying in Queenstown and even took a bus to Arrowtown on the card.

"The service in Queenstown was staggering!" she says.

Things like this will be covered in the presentation at Hakeke St Library and Community Centre.

"If you sign up for [the Supergold Card] you can get the Ministry of Seniors' newsletter ... with lots of advice on lots of topics."

The newsletter contains lists of benefits for card holders.

"Noel Leeming is a really good one, and they're also a SeniorNet partner."

If you download the app, you can enter your location — which is good if you're travelling — and you can see all the benefits that apply in that area.

Mary holds workshops on how to use and navigate the Gold Card app.

"This session [at Hakeke St Library and Community Centre] is an open public session and I will do my presentation about making the most of Gold Card and I'll talk about the Bee Card as well.

"I'm involved with SeniorNet, and SeniorNet has been contracted by Hakeke St for us to come over every second Tuesday, from 10am till midday. There are half-hour slots for people to book in."

People come in to talk about their computer, device or internet problems. "Some of them are easily solvable in that time."

Bookings are made by ringing the Hakeke St Library and Community Centre on 022 096 5673.

Mary Dean's Gold Card presentation is made possible with the sponsorship of Tuatahi Fibre. Technoman in Whanganui East has donated a television to use with the presentation.

The Details

What: Gold Card presentation with Mary Dean

When: Wednesday, June 22, 1pm

Where: Hakeke St Library and Community Centre

Tickets: Free.