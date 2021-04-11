Make a mask to win Phantom of the Opera show tickets

Make a mask to reveal the real you. Photo / Getty Images

Feeling creative? Want to unmask yourself? Want to win a ticket to Amdram's The Phantom of the Opera? Well, here's your chance!

Masks are often worn to hide who you are. In The Phantom of the Opera, The Phantom wears a mask to hide his deformity, and also to hide his vulnerability. During the masquerade ball, Christine wears a mask of happy celebration but removes it when talking to Raoul to reveal her true feeling of fear.

But we're doing things a bit differently this time around. We still want you to design a mask, but rather than hiding away underneath we want you to design one that you feel reveals who you are.

Are you brightly coloured diamantes and feathers, or muted autumnal leaves? Are you ta moko, or geisha? Head out to get some supplies, get creating, put yourself on the outside of the mask and show us! You can make your own mask from scratch, or decorate a blank one with your design.

The competition is open for those from Year 9 and up. There will be three categories that have a chance to win – Youth Year 9-Year 13; Adult; and People's Choice. The winner from each category will receive a ticket to Amdram's The Phantom of the Opera being performed at the Royal Whanganui Opera House in September. Plus, the Grand Champion's mask design will be used on stage during the show.

We will need to have your original mask for the judging, and all entries must be received by close of business on Friday, June 25. Your completed masks can be dropped into the Amdram Bar on Sunday, June 20 between 3-4pm, or on Thursday, June 24 between 7-8pm. If these times don't suit, contact jess@amdramwhanganui.co.nz to request another time.

High school teachers, if you want your students to enter this competition, please email and we can arrange for someone to collect the masks from your school.

All masks received for the competition will then be put on display where you will have the opportunity to view the wonderful creations. With a token you can also vote for your favourite, and the mask with the most votes will win the People's Choice category.

The winners will be announced on Friday, July 2.

So, start thinking and creating … We look forward to seeing you unmasked in June!