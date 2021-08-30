Looking for awesome people for La Fiesta 2022

Expressions of interest are now open for La Fiesta 2022. Whanganui's unique celebration of women and community is also Aotearoa New Zealand's leading and longest-running women's festival. La Fiesta No.13 is set to roll from February 12 to March 12 and expressions of interest are open for submission until November 20.

As the founder and co-ordinator of La Fiesta, Carla Donson is delighted the festival continues to capture the imagination of people in Whanganui. Prior to Covid-19, it attracted inquiries from performers in Britain and the Netherlands, a direct result of the festival being the only one of its kind in New Zealand. Presenters in the past have come from throughout New Zealand and have included award-winning artists, comedians, musicians, performers and writers. Over the past two years the festival has featured musical premiers of classical works by women previously unheard on a national stage. Importantly, La Fiesta showcases local talent too. This is a cornerstone of the festival's ethos. Some exciting expressions of interest have already been received for the 2022 festival and Carla eagerly awaits what is yet to come forth. She is particularly keen to hear from Maori and Pasifika women, and women from our diverse cultural communities keen to contribute an activity or event during La Fiesta.

One of the focal points of the festival is its celebration of International Women's Day, commemorated annually on March 8, with 2022 heralding its 111th anniversary. IWD was established in 1911 and is officially sanctioned by the United Nations as a day to reflect on women's progress and to continue challenging for change. Celebrated as a national public holiday in almost 30 countries, IWD continues to be an important day for political mobilisation and consciousness-raising about gender equality. With the global impact of Covid-19 disproportionately affecting women there is much to consider around the ways in which economic, political and social structures continue to disadvantage significantly by gender.

La Fiesta continues to provide opportunities for our community to meet incredible women going about their ordinary lives in truly remarkable ways, demonstrating their can-do attitudes, courage, skills and talents, and profound wisdom. Men are welcome to partner with the festival too. The diversity of the people of Whanganui are the real inspiration for La Fiesta, a party the whole community is invited to. If you would like to run an event during the festival, know someone who does, or simply have some neat ideas about what you'd like to see in the programme, get in touch with Carla Donson.

"I am happy to meet up and chat, arrange time to talk online, or exchange emails. It is always exciting to see what comes forward from the community, it's what makes the festival programme so unique from year to year," she says.

For more information about the festival programme you can leave a message by phoning the Women's Network (06) 345 6833 or email: womnet.whanganui@gmail.com. Explore what past festivals have involved by visiting the Women's Network Whanganui or La Fiesta NZ Facebook pages, or the official festival website: lafiestanz.com.