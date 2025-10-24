Before Ralph’s election as a councillor in 2022, she worked at the council for 18 years, including as compliance manager. She has also been an active member of Performing Arts Taumarunui.

The deputy mayor holds responsibilities when the mayor is unavailable, including performing all the mayor’s or chairperson’s duties and powers.

Kirton told Local Democracy Reporting he chose his deputy mayor following discussions with councillors.

At least three councillors put themselves forward for the role, citing either their strong vote counts or the view that the deputy mayor should come from the southern part of the district, given the mayor is from the north.

Kirton said the position was not linked to where the councillor lived or who received the most votes.

“I chose the deputy mayor based on who I think can work alongside the mayor and is available on a day-to-day basis for this role of responsibility. I’ve chosen someone who can relate to my way of thinking, who I think can work with me.

“Brenda is experienced, with three years as a councillor under her belt, and we worked pretty well together over the last three years.”

Kirton said he would share other responsibilities around the table.

He was pleased other councillors interested in the deputy mayoralty had stood back “graciously”.

“There was a lot of goodwill and I’m grateful to people for being respectful, standing back and recognising there were others who were also interested in the role.

“I can sense this is going to be a great council and that people will respect each other enough to get on with the job.

“There is a diverse range of skills and mindset around the table. I’m getting vibes that we want to work together as a team and we’re keen to get on with the job of representing our community.”

The nine members elected after voting in September and October are John Chapman, Robyn Gram, Viv Hoeta, Channey Iwikau, Kuru Ketu, Rabbit Nottage, Luke Pepper, Brenda Ralph and Korty Wilson.

The mayor, deputy mayor and each councillor must make an oral declaration and sign it, witnessed by chief executive Clive Manley, before they can act as a member of a local authority.

The mayor’s declaration is: I, Weston Mervyn Kirton, declare that I will faithfully and impartially, and according to the best of my skill and judgment, execute and perform, in the best interests of the Ruapehu District, the powers, authorities, and duties vested in, or imposed upon, me as Mayor of Ruapehu District Council, by virtue of the Local Government Act 2002, the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act 1987, or any other Act.

Councillors can choose to take their oath of office in English or te reo Māori.

The declaration for councillors is: I, (name) declare that I will faithfully and impartially, and according to the best of my skill and judgment, execute and perform, in the best interests of the Ruapehu District, the powers, authorities, and duties vested in, or imposed upon, me as a member of Ruapehu District Council, by virtue of the Local Government Act 2002, the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act 1987, and any other Act.

In te reo Māori: Ko ahau, ko, (ingoa) e oati ana ka whai ahau i te pono me te tōkeke, i runga hoki i te mutunga kē mai nei o āku pūkenga, o āku whakatau hoki kia whakatutuki, kia mahi anō hoki i te mana whakahaere, te mana whakatau me ngā momo mahi kua uhia ki runga i a au kia whiwhi painga mō te takiwā o Ruapehu hei kaikaunihera o te Kaunihera-ā rohe o Ruapehu, e ai hoki ki te Ture Kāwanatanga-ā-Taiao rua mano mā ruā, ki te Ture Kāwanatanga-ā-Taiao Whakapae me te Hui kotahi mano, iwa rau, waru tekau, mā whitu, me ētahi Ture anō rānei.

The council will appoint a member of the council to each of its three community boards. The appointments are made to balance elected community representation with council oversight and co-ordination.

Gram will be appointed to the Taumarunui-Ōhura Community Board, Pepper to Ōwhango-National Park and Nottage to Waimarino-Waiouru.

The appointments align with each councillor’s community, enabling them to draw on local knowledge and established community relationships.

