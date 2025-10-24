Advertisement
Long-time Ruapehu council staffer turned councillor named as deputy mayor

Moana is a Local Democracy Reporter based in Whanganui
4 mins to read

Second-term councillor Brenda Ralph has been chosen as the new Deputy Mayor of Ruapehu.

Second-term councillor Brenda Ralph has been chosen as the new Deputy Mayor of Ruapehu.

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton has chosen second-term councillor Brenda Ralph as his new deputy mayor.

Ralph will be appointed at the first meeting of the Ruapehu District Council on Wednesday in Taumarunui.

The inaugural meeting will be held at Ngāpūwaiwaha Marae, followed by a swearing-in ceremony at the council chambers.

