Local Focus asked Rangitīkei's National, Labour and Green candidates what they think is wrong with taxing the wealthy if it enables raising up the lives of the poor.

Labour candidate Soraya Peke-Mason says Labour are already doing this.

"Our policy is about taxing those who earn over $180,000," she said. "We are looking at collecting about $550 million a year with that policy and we are going to invest that in those critical areas health, education and paying off debt."