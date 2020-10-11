Advertisement
Local Focus: Rangitīkei candidates on which economy we should emulate

Georgie Ormond
By
NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
New Zealand is unique but isn't everywhere? Made with funding from NZ On Air.

It's not often election candidates get to think beyond the borders of their electorate, let alone beyond New Zealand borders.

In this video, Local Focus asks Rangitīkei candidates to do just that, asking them what country they think New Zealand should be most like economically.

None of them choose a country though. They all say we need a unique approach.

MP and National Party candidate Ian McKelvie at least mentions a continent that NZ should focus on.

"I think clearly the Asia-Pacific region is our future," he said. "Whereas if we went back 100 years, Europe was our future. I think we need to make sure our economy complements the Asia Pacific economy."

Green candidate Ali Hale Tilley lived in London during the Thatcher government of the 1980s.

"I felt what it was like to have libraries and schools closed down," she said. "I felt what it's like to have everything taken away for the rich to stay rich. We can't just look at other economies. We need to be specific about what works well for us."

Labour Party candidate Soraya Peke-Mason read out some recent thoughts.

"We are unique in the worldwide scheme of things. Isolation can be a challenge and it is an asset. I think that New Zealand should focus on being more like New Zealand."

Also standing in the Rangitīkei electorate:
• Reuben Leung Wai for the New Conservatives
• Ricky Cribb for Advance NZ
• Neil Wilson for Act
• Antony Woollams for NZ First

Made with funding from

