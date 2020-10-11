Local Focus: Rangitīkei candidates on which economy we should emulate

New Zealand is unique but isn't everywhere? Made with funding from NZ On Air.

It's not often election candidates get to think beyond the borders of their electorate, let alone beyond New Zealand borders.



In this video, Local Focus asks Rangitīkei candidates to do just that, asking them what country they think New Zealand should be most like economically.

None of them choose a country though. They all say we need a unique approach.

MP and National Party candidate Ian McKelvie at least mentions a continent that NZ should focus on.

"I think clearly the Asia-Pacific region is our future," he said. "Whereas if we went back 100 years, Europe was our future. I think we need to make sure our economy complements the Asia Pacific economy."