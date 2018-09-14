Who deserves your vote on Horizons Regional Council? Made with funding from NZ On Air.

Horizons Council is holding a by-election to replace long-serving councillor Pat Kelly, who passed away earlier this year.

Local Focus spoke to candidates for the Palmerston North ward to get their views on important local issues.

Candidate Ross Barber has no shortage of interesting ideas he would pursue if he was elected.

Fifth candidate Grant Seton declined to be intreviewed for this series.

