The inaugural 'Hooves on Drews' hobby horsing extravaganza was a surprise highlight of the Whanganui Vintage Weekend.

In recent years, hobby horsing has become a global phenomenon with competitions popping up all over the world. Now the sport has come to New Zealand thanks to Whanganui’s Tony Sundman and Alastair Goodwin, of Hobby Horsing NZ.

“Instead of riding a horse, you’re riding a stick with a horse head on it,” Sundman said.

It might sound like silly buggers, but hobby horsing is no joke.

“The adults will be taking this really seriously. We’ve had a few emails asking whether or not we’re gonna be competitive, and oh yeah, we’re gonna be competitive,” Goodwin said.

Georgia Bishop was thrilled to take home bronze in the adults steeplechase during the Hooves on Drews hobby horsing event at Whanganui Vintage Weekend.

“Hobby horsing was absolutely fabulous. We had everybody jumping, riding around, grinding on horses.”

Runner-up Gioia Damosso was disappointed with her result but kept her emotions at bay.

“There was some tough competition out there. I was hoping for first prize, but came out with a second and I gotta be happy with that,” she said.

The inaugural Hooves on Drews event was an instant hit with Whanganui residents.

Georgia Bishop bounds over the golden jump to third place in the steeplechase event.

The event’s popularity even surpassed the organisers’ expectations, with a maximum number of participants in each category.

“We thought we might be a little bit of a side project at the Whanganui Vintage Weekend, but it appears we have been drawing a bit more of a crowd,” Sundman said.

Hobby horsing enthusiasts battle for the lead in the cross-country event.

High school mates Goodwin and Sundman created Hobby Horsing NZ as a way to reignite their youth.

“With the pressure of time and age, we felt like we weren’t doing anything for a laugh any more, so we decided to pick something like this,” Sundman said.

After the success of Hooves on Drews, their new hobby appears to be here to stay.

“Our five-year goal for Hobby Horsing NZ is to have the first national event,” Goodwin said.

Hamish Auret won the steeplechase after his daughter forced him to sign up.

“It’s been a good day out. Good fun for everybody. The event this morning was really casual and encouraging for the kids, which was great,” he said.

Local comedian and Hooves on Drews commentator Al Reid said it lived up to expectations.

“And expectations were low. Now I’m sunburnt and I’m tired and dehydrated.”

Hooves on Drews will be back again next year and you can stay tuned for updates on the Hobby Horsing NZ Facebook page.