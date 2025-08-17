He said if the council stayed away from exorbitant, unbudgeted spending, the momentum could continue.

“The Government has come out and told councils to stick to the basics of running a town, and I think [the council has] taken that on board.”

Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery had been great for Whanganui but the district’s tourism sector was already growing before it reopened, Hos said.

“I don’t think the gallery can take all the credit.

“In my opinion, the awa is still our biggest asset. A lot of people are focusing on it as their destination base, whether it’s the Waimarie or people biking along the river and kayaking.”

Hos said any candidate expecting to get elected and suddenly make major changes was “in for a rude awakening”.

“If you come in and say ‘We’re going to do this, this and this’, you’re going to be disappointed and you won’t get the support of the other councillors.

“Let’s get to the decisions in front of us and be logical, and that’s about analysing it like it was our own money.

“Whanganui is a great place to live. Let’s build a better future, together.”

He said he was ready for the public scrutiny that came with being a councillor.

“I’ve always been in the public spotlight because in hospitality you’re criticised every day,” Hoss said.

“You’re never going to please everyone completely, you’ve just got to do the best with what you’ve got.

“I’m passionate about the city and I’m not going anywhere.”

