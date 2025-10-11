Advertisement
Local elections 2025: Weston Kirton re-elected as mayor of Ruapehu

Mike Tweed
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
2 mins to read

Weston Kirton says he was expecting a tight race for the mayoralty.

Weston Kirton will be re-elected as Ruapehu Mayor.

Progress results show him ahead of Lynn Neeson, Grant Lethborg and Fiona Kahukura Hadley-Chase under the single transferable voting system.

In Ruapehu general ward, Luke Pepper, Rabbit Nottage, Robyn Gram, Viv Hoeta, John Chapman and Breanda Ralph have been elected, with Kuru

