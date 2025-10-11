He was mayor from 1995 to 2001 before starting his second stint in 2022.

“We did our best to present ourselves well and we ran a pretty clean campaign,” Kirton said.

“We put our policies out and it sounds like the people can resonate with that.

“There was a bit of rubbish around on Facebook and the like, but you just get on with it.”

He said he really appreciated the support he received during the campaign and over the past three years.

“I hope we can keep that momentum going, with things like the Chateau, the waters [reform] and the skifields.

“We want to make things better for the whole district.”

Māori ward referendum

The district’s Māori ward referendum is close, with 1861 in favour of their retention and 1800 against after 85% of the vote has been counted.

