“It’s the same with small businesses, who are also ratepayers. They do not need any extra burden.

“We cover core business, and if there’s anything left over, we can have the odd nice-to-have.”

However, he said he was not a fan of deferring maintenance to keep rates down, because it would cause problems in the future.

Replacing the Wakefield St Bridge had to be a high priority in the next triennium, Westley said.

“Then, getting on to the funding for the Dublin St Bridge replacement, because that will come around faster than people think.

“Already, trucks can’t cross it, which affects businesses, and buses can’t cross it either.”

Westley said he was “absolutely positive” a four lane bridge was required at Dublin St, to ensure future-proofing.

“That bridge will be there for 100 years, so it’s really important we get it right.”

He said he would have preferred that Whanganui went alone for its water delivery, rather than joining with Ruapehu District Council.

“It’s set in concrete now, however, I’m keen to look at the way it’s going to be billed.

“Separate billing [from council rates] will cost a massive amount in accounting.”

Westley said he supported Māori wards, and their retention.

“In the last [Whanganui District Snapshot 2023], 26% of our population identified as being Māori, and they have no representation on the council.”

A former business manager, he said he had no doubts he could do the job of an elected member.

“Keeping rates affordable will continue to be a challenge.

“Just because it’s been done once [2.2% average rates rise for 2025/26] doesn’t mean it’s going to be easy to keep it that way.

“We are going to keep on top of our budgets.”

Mike Tweed is a multimedia journalist at the Whanganui Chronicle. Since starting in March 2020, he has dabbled in everything from sport to music. At present his focus is local government, primarily the Whanganui District Council.