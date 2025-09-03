Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Local elections 2025: Rob Vinsen committed to low rates rises at Whanganui District Council

Mike Tweed
By
Multimedia Journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

Rob Vinsen was first elected to the council in 1998. Photo / Mike Tweed

Rob Vinsen was first elected to the council in 1998. Photo / Mike Tweed

Rob Vinsen says he has valuable experience to offer at Whanganui District Council and it will be needed following the departure of other long serving elected members.

Vinsen was first elected in 1998, serving a term before returning in 2008 through a byelection.

He said he believed the council worked

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save