“There was great teamwork around the council [in order] to accept some of the heavy changes the chief executive was bringing in.”

He said he feared Whanganui’s partnership with Ruapehu District Council for water delivery would “end in tears”.

“A third bureaucracy has been created ... There are supposed to be efficiencies, but, frankly, I don’t believe it.”

Vinsen, who holds the council’s waste and infrastructure and transport portfolios, said he was keen to explore the option of a single kerbside waste collection service for the district, with a “pay as you throw” option.

“I would be very surprised if the council couldn’t let a single contract and get a tender for 30% or 40% less than what we have now.

“As far as infrastructure is concerned in the next term, the focus will be on bridges.”

He said the Wakefield St Bridge needed strengthening, and he had concerns about the future of the Aramoho Rail Bridge walkway – “something has got to be done”.

“There’s the 110-year old Dublin St Bridge that is reaching the end of its life.

“You’ve got to get NZ Transport Agency [Waka Kotahi] to put it in their plan for the next 10 years, because we get 61% [funding].”

Vinsen, the former owner of Just Looking, said he would continue to push for a door charge to be introduced for out-of-town visitors to Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery.

“I’ve also been advocating for first-hour free parking. I think that can rejuvenate the CBD.”

He said he was making a commitment not to vote on a rates increase above the level of inflation.

“We did it this year, and we can do it for the next three [annual] plans.”

