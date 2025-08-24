Law voted against the council’s 2023-24 annual plan and its 2024-34 long-term plan because of the level of rates increases, with an average of 7.9% and 11.2% respectively.

“I said I would never vote for a rates increase above the average household income inflation,” he said.

“This year [2025-26], we got below it at 2.2%. That’s another tick.”

In 2023, he proposed Solarnet, a council-run company that would install solar panels on people’s roofs in exchange for a rates rebate, but the initiative did not make the council’s 2024-34 long-term plan.

“If you want to make money, if you want a 10% return, it’s commoditised products - water, energy, transport, building materials.

“Gasnet [a council-controlled organisation] is giving great dividends every year.

“We need to think about locals serving locals. That’s my focus for the next three years.”

Law said he had experienced a few tough moments around the council table “because I won’t give in”.

While he did not like how much the reopened Sarjeant Gallery cost to build and operate annually, its cafe had been a success.

“I was really dubious about it but it’s bringing in more money for us than having a door charge,” Law said.

“I’m happy to give credit where credit is due.”

Law said if elected for a second term, he would continue to engage with people from all sectors in Whanganui and push for debate to be introduced into council meetings.

“At the moment, we have questions and comments.

“These are important decisions. If we have to spend four or five hours debating them, then we should.”

