“I’m cognisant of trying to keep on with the good work that’s been started.”

Major projects were coming up for the council, such as the Dublin St and Wakefield St bridges, Rerekura said.

“There’s plenty more I’m sure, but I don’t think you should hang your hat on things too much before you get to the [council] table.

“Councillors can go through the election and promise this, this and this, then they sit at the table and realise there’s a bit of reality to it.”

Rerekura said if elected he would like to have a lot of involvement in housing and homelessness issues.

“I’m a people person and I’ve been in the community for a long time.

“I’m also really passionate about our youth, our rangatahi.”

He was involved in setting up Whanganui’s youth council, with former councillor Sue Pepperell.

It was an important initiative that had “shifted to the side”, Rerekura said.

“If we are not looking after our future, which is our young people, we are not setting up well moving forward.”

Rerekura is a director of Tukua Storytelling Studio.

Organisations he has been involved with include Pākaitore Historic Reserve Board, Community Taskforce on Youth Wellbeing, Safer Whanganui, Youth Services Trust and White Ribbon NZ.

“When you look at my billboard, it’s no secret that I’m Māori, but I’m not just Māori,” he said.

“I wanted to put my hat in the ring as a general ward candidate to represent all of Whanganui.

“My blood is in the land and in the river. I just want to see Whanganui do really, really well.”

