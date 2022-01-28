A new Cook Islands-inspired dance group Hula on the Awa, has started at the Whanganui Learning Centre. Photo / Logan Tutty

A group of Whanganui Cook Islanders have started a new culture and dance group in an effort to keep the knowledge of their homeland alive.

Mereana Maru and Nicky Aue launched Hula on the Awa towards the end of 2021.

The goal was to create a place where children and adults could connect with their Cook Islands heritage through dance, music, language and crafts.

"We started because we didn't want our culture to die with us," Aue said.

"The support we have had to even get this far has been amazing."

Aue said over the years, Cook Islanders in New Zealand have drifted away from their culture and language, and this was one way it they could give it new life for themselves and the next generation.

For Maru, the desire to create a group was ignited when her mother passed away in 2020.

"She was definitely the inspiration to get this into action."

Needing a place to practice, Maru reached out to her friend Jen McDonald, manager of the Whanganui Learning Centre.

Once she heard what Maru had planned, it was an easy yes from McDonald.

"We are a not for profit community organisation that has all sorts of cultures come through our doors.

"She has always had this incredible passion and as an adult education facility, it is really important to us that people connect with their culture. To learn and to be the best person you can be, you have to be engaged in your culture.

"I really just wanted to see her get it off the ground."

With 30 children in the group heading into 2022, Maru is stoked with the foundation they have built.

"It's still growing. We got a mix of cultures and everything. Anyone is welcome," Maru said.

The goal isn't just to teach children and adults to dance, but also songs, language and arts and crafts.

"We believe it is important that we keep our culture and our reo alive for our kids, so they can pass it on to their kids," Aue said.

Hula on the Awa meets at 5pm every Sunday at the Whanganui Learning Centre.

The goal for Hula on the Awa is to perform at their Cook Islands social in April, with the big dream being a trip to Rarotonga with the group in 2023.

Fingers are crossed that Covid-19 doesn't shatter their dreams.

"We would love to take them back there," said Aue.

They've set up a Givealittle page in an effort to raise money for equipment, https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/httpswwwfacebookcomhula-on-the-awa-111538598094633?fbclid=IwAR3riiwqq4b8oTQinVW_SAqFjlXXJacI2WjlqukSKyAX9EC6jdj2IEkGs8s#donations.

To learn more about the group, visit their Facebook page.