Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Local Cook Islanders band together in effort to preserve their culture

3 minutes to read
A new Cook Islands-inspired dance group Hula on the Awa, has started at the Whanganui Learning Centre. Photo / Logan Tutty

A new Cook Islands-inspired dance group Hula on the Awa, has started at the Whanganui Learning Centre. Photo / Logan Tutty

Logan Tutty
By
Logan Tutty

Multimedia journalist

A group of Whanganui Cook Islanders have started a new culture and dance group in an effort to keep the knowledge of their homeland alive.

Mereana Maru and Nicky Aue launched Hula on the Awa

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.