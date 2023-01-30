Construction businesses have been called to register interest in the rebuild of the Whanganui port.

Local businesses are being called to jump on board a major construction phase of Te Pūwaha, the Whanganui Port revitalisation project.

Procurement is under way for the port rebuild, which Te Pūwaha project director Hayden Turoa said was an exciting milestone.

“This is an opportunity for local businesses to participate in a truly unique and innovative style of delivery for a major infrastructure project,” he said.

A similar sentiment was shared by Whanganui Port Limited partnership chairman Mark Petersen.

“The months of planning are now coming to fruition, as we will soon see businesses undertaking construction on site, many of whom we hope will be locally based, building the initial foundations of what will become a modern marine precinct for Whanganui,” Petersen said.

Parties who register their interest will have the opportunity to learn more about the project and its requirements in a briefing and site visit on February 9.

“It’s important that, regardless of their previous experience, we take the opportunity to work collectively to uphold our responsibilities to Te Awa Tupua, and bring successful tenderers on a journey towards enhancing the health and wellbeing of our awa and community,” Turoa said.

The procurement process will occur in two stages, with Stage One inviting participants which can undertake work such as the construction of the hardstand and concrete structures suitable for Q-West’s 380-tonne mobile boat hoist, as well as the development of a water treatment plant to service the site.

Port project manager Phil Wardale said they were looking for contractors who had experience in the marine construction sector and can understand and deliver specialist infrastructure like heavy pavement or waste management.

“[We] have a preference for locally based contractors, who employ or upskill local people, or who have the willingness to source a local workforce,” Wardale said.

To make that achievable, he said they were prepared to consider splitting Stage One into separate portions of work so contractors don’t necessarily need to be experts in all aspects of the project.

Further dialogue with participating businesses for Stage Two and later works to rebuild the adjoining wharves will then be held in April and May of this year.

Invitations to participate in the process will close on February 20th, with shortlisted parties invited to tender in early March.

Construction is expected to commence in April this year, with the hardstand and runways to be completed as soon as possible for the arrival of Q-West’s hoist.

Tenders will be assessed by an evaluation panel on criteria including experience, relevant skills, capacity and ability to meet broader community outcomes.

They will also be required to commit to an approach that shows an understanding of how to deliver work in line with Te Awa Tupua, upholding the values of Tupua te Kawa.

For information on the tender process, companies are encouraged to register with the Government Electronic Tenders website (Gets) and search for Whanganui Port, where all documents are available, or where required, to contact Hannah Loper at hannah@wardale.co.nz to find out more.