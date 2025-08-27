Whanganui author Airini Beautrais will join Louise Wallace in conversation for the Lit. Whanganui Booklovers’ Festival. Photo / Skye Boniface
Award-winning authors Airini Beautrais and Louise Wallace will converse about exploring genre, the New Zealand writing community and balancing life with creativity at the Lit. Whanganui Booklovers’ Festival.
Both authors studied at the International Institute of Modern Letters and initially focused on poetry before experimenting with other genres.
Beautrais’ latestbook The Beautiful Afternoon is a book of “personal essays on different subjects”.
“It’s a different form – previously I’ve written poetry and fiction, and this is non-fiction so it’s a new genre for me,” she said.
The essay topics in The Beautiful Afternoon include history, literature, Star Wars, sea hags, beauty products, tarot, swimwear, environmentalism and pole dancing to explore how we become who we are.
“I think we will also talk about working in different genres because she’s also a poet and fiction writer, and then what it’s like to be a literary writer in New Zealand in this day and age – what kind of community we have and how we feel about this career choice.”
Beautrais will run a creative writing workshop on Saturday, September 13, from 2-4pm at the Alexander Heritage Library. Bookings to nzsacentraldistricts@gmail.com are essential.
Pre-sale tickets for Louise Wallace and Airini Beautrais: In conversation are available from literaryfestival.co.nz for $15; door sales $20.
Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.