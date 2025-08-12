She estimates that locals make up 50% of the cafe’s turnover, and there are many tourists.

“It’s a real mixed bag. If I haven’t seen someone before, I like to ask, ‘Is this your first time?’ so I can get an idea of where they’re coming from. I think people see how lucky and privileged we are to have this wonderful gallery at our doorstep.”

The cafe staff are all Whanganui locals, some of whom are artists with work for sale in the gallery shop. The team includes a mix of ages, ranging from experienced hospitality professionals to university students, as well as one employee who has just entered the workforce.

Harallambi brings extensive experience in the hospitality industry, having managed a variety of cafe-style businesses over the years, including well-known cafes in Ohakune.

Her expertise has been instrumental in establishing the cafe operation at Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery.

“My businesses set me up for the dynamic of this place because there’s no kitchen. I had Eat cafe, and then a vegan takeaway called Odetta’s which was mostly counter food and takeaways - things I could make on the premises and sell from a cold case. That’s essentially what we do here. It works very well.”

Located in an art gallery with a precious collection to protect, the cafe has to meet stringent requirements, such as no naked flames or deep-frying.

“We just can’t release fats into the air because of the dynamics of the air conditioning system and to preserve the integrity of the art.”

The small, streamlined kitchen has an oven, microwave, panini grill and infrared hot plate, as well as a cold food preparation area and dishwashing facilities.

“Most of the food is made in-house, fresh every day except for the baking, quiches and gluten-free selection that we buy in. It’s simple, fresh food and people are really appreciating it.”

The cafe makes cold and warm salads, toasted sandwiches, panini, frittatas, burritos and tortilla stacks, using locally sourced ingredients, and the barista training instils the importance of making consistently great coffee.

The cafe does not accept cash, which has been a bit of an adjustment for some customers.

“The reason I don’t take cash is because I’m a council contractor, and it’s just more efficient and absolutely transparent if I don’t handle any cash,” Harallambi said.

Gallery business operations manager Teresa Cimino said having a cafe was always part of the vision for the gallery.

“We’re really happy with how it’s all come together. We knew we had to find the right person to make it work, someone with a creative vision and the skills. Dawn has the background and experience in hospitality we needed, she and her team have done an amazing job.”