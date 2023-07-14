Whanganui District Council spent $425,000 on landscaping plans for Pukenamu Queen’s Park. Photo / Bevan Conley

It was absolutely mind-blowing to read Mike Tweed’s recent article about Whanganui District Council’s investment of $425,000 for landscaping at Pukenamu Queen’s Park.

But even more disturbing was the comment by the council’s chief executive, David Lanfgord that, “People’s memories aren’t bulletproof” when referring to the fact the cost had been included in last year’s annual plan, so it shouldn’t have been a surprise to councillors.

I think it’s high time we started getting some sharper minds in our council - people who do remember seeing exorbitant costs for vanity projects that are most likely not wanted by ratepayers, and certainly should not be prioritised over projects our town desperately needs.

Or perhaps we need to overhaul our system of local government altogether?

It’s clearly no longer fit for purpose as rates keep rising and Kiwis throughout the country aren’t seeing value for money.

RODNEY AND CHARMAINE HEAD

Springvale

Mindset shift needed to fill buses

Has anybody else noticed, or just me, that The Tide bus service seems to be going out. I have purposely been observing The Tide during my travels in and around the city and over an extended period of time.

I am yet to see more than two or three people on the bus at any one time and more often than not the bus is empty. Where did Horizons Regional Council get a massive 86 per cent increase in patronage as stated in their May newsletter?

The issue I believe is that Whanganui is geographically small, cars travel short distances and it is convenient. Parking is readily available and reasonably cheap.

The Whanganui District Council has provided, and continues to do so, excellent shared cycle pathways and encourages residents to use this over other transport.

It will take a massive mindset shift to get people on the buses. If the new Government price subsidies make a change to the current patronage remains to be seen. No doubt this increase in service is being borne by the ratepayer (Government subsidy aside) and will become apparent in our rates.

KEVIN SMITH

Springvale

Editor’s note: According to Horizons Regional Council, public transport trips in Whanganui in March 2023 were 86 per cent higher compared to March 2022 (11,778 compared to 6319). Forty-five per cent of all Whanganui trips are on The Tide.

Pōhutukawa problems

Planted as street trees in the 1970s, the red blooms of New Zealand pōhutukawa were an arresting sight in San Francisco. However, most have since been removed because of blocked drains and the resulting havoc of root bulges in roads and paved areas.

B GORDON

Otamatea