Firefighters tackle the blaze at Kowhai Park in Whanganui on Tuesday.

Loud explosions drew the attention of Bastia Hill/Whanganui East residents on Tuesday afternoon when a large fire took hold in the southern part of Kowhai Park.

It was in the James McGregor Arboretum area of the park, beside the Whanganui River. At the time, the city was being buffeted by strong winds.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called to the scene around 1.15pm. Shift manager Murray Dunbar said the fire was in a 20m by 30m patch of tall bamboo and was well alight.

The height of the blaze.

Three fire appliances and a tanker from Whanganui Fire Station attended. Isis Dennison-Downie was in the area when the crews arrived.

“We were coming down and we saw them start shutting down every exit along here, and they brought a big fire truck in and he was driving down trying to work out where the fire was.

“There’s been all this popping and cracking, and there’s been ash everywhere on the ground and flying around. They’ve got one of the water pumps hooked up over there. We turned up just as they were putting the cordon in.”

The fire was brought under control at 2.12pm, but crews remained on site dampening it down. State Highway 4/Anzac Parade was closed between Willis St and Ikitara Rd while the fire was brought under control.

Whanganui District Council community, property and places general manager Sarah O’Hagan said police had contacted the council about the fire.