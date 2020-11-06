Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Whanganui Chronicle

Kevin Page: Life's on hold - where's that key?

5 minutes to read

Searching for a lost key or wallet can be very frustrating, writes Kevin Page. Photo / Getty Images

Kevin Page
By:

Kevin Page is a teller of tall tales with a firm belief too much serious news gives you frown lines.

ON THE SAME PAGE

If you've ever lost your keys or wallet you'll know all about this.

Life suddenly gets put on hold.

No keys mean no car to get food from the supermarket and, perhaps more importantly, no

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.