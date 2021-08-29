Keeping core business going during high Covid-19 alert levels

The building may be empty, the car park deserted, but Sport Whanganui activity continues. Photo / Paul Brooks

Sport Whanganui has a diverse range of clients and a dedicated staff of qualified, compassionate people.

Midweek asks how they cope with their responsibilities during this time. Thanks to Louise Follett for making this happen.

Danny Jonas — chief executive

■ How do you manage contact with clients/stakeholders under level 3 and 4?

A varied approach consisting of: text, email, newsletter, phone calls, Zoom and Teams

■ What are your biggest challenges?

How much is too much?/or not sufficient contact?

Having an understanding of the overall picture and other factors that involves our stakeholders.

The situation can change with very little notice.

Getting the balance right — what's in front of us today vs future thinking and challenges?

■ What do you see as the most important part of your role during Level 3 and 4 Lockdown?

The team's wellbeing.

■ What's your most significant learning over this time?

Appears to be a little less chaotic and more measured. Maybe because we have been here before?

How quickly we can and did manoeuvre.

That this virus isn't going away!

How lucky are we to live in NZ!

Deb Byers — active wellbeing manager

■ How do you manage contact with clients/stakeholders under level 3 and 4?

Working remotely from home we can access information while working remotely to enable us to make contact with our clients on our programmes. Technology has been great for this and we are lucky to be able to focus on our clients and their needs during this time.

With New Zealand moving to different alert levels, we continue our delivery of the Sport Whanganui Active Wellbeing programmes, Green Prescription, Hauora ki te Mahi, Fit for Surgery and 9 to 5 Thrive as an online, text, email and phone-based service. This means that any referral consultations can still be done over the phone or via email.

We also offer Home Based Exercise Library, wellbeing support and mailouts for those who need personal assistance with activity.

■ What are your biggest challenges?

Although technology has been a great advantage during lockdown to stay in touch, it doesn't replace the personal face to face contact that we have at our consultations. The team are missing that connection with our clients and we're looking forward to reconnecting again.

Providing the right balance of support to our clients — those who need extra support to stay motivated and those who can maintain their regular activities but requiring just a few fresh ideas.

A high percentage of clients attend community facilities to exercise at eg. Splash Centre and local gyms and with these closed it can be challenging. This is where we come in to offer ideas on alternative exercise options. It is important to help clients keep up the habits that have been achieved during "normal" times.

■ What do you see as the most important part of your role during level 3 and 4 lockdown?

We are all different and our needs are all different. Our roles in the Active Wellbeing team are to support people on their journey, in whichever way they need — whether they are comfortable with their surroundings or whether they are struggling.

Encourage clients to stay active as best possible with practical ideas.

When times are uncertain and changes are made at a moment's notice, moving your body improves mental health and this is one of the best ways to support against negative emotions, such as anxiety, stress, and sadness.

■ What's your most significant learning over this time?

Adapting to the change in way of life — the new 'norm'- but as we move through levels we are learning to adapt more quickly than in previous times.

Aotearoa New Zealand is the best place to live with wonderful environments and ways to take care of every aspect of ourselves and our hauora.

Christine Taylor — Fit for Surgery navigator

■ How do you manage contact with clients/stakeholders under level 3 and 4?

The client database which has been extremely valuable for contact information. I am offering support and some basic tips to help with anxiety. They are all aware they have the freedom to contact me at any time for support and reassurance. Zoom and technology is not always a viable option for everyone.

■ What are your biggest challenges?

The balance between not enough and too much information to help someone remotely with their goals to keep motivated.

The clients have been extremely thankful for the thoughtful words of support and encouragement. Not being able to connect, whether it be at The Splash Centre, walking with others, coffee connections, or support appointments such as at Sport Whanganui, can be stressful.

Fit For Surgery may not be a high priority with all that is happening — Navigating this with them to provide a continued sense of purpose is important.

■ What do you see as the most important part of your role during level 3 and 4 lockdown?

Everyone's mental health is a priority during uncertain times. Goal setting and motivation to help people and support them with finding techniques and tools that work just for them to continue with their journey while feeling that they are not in this alone.

Provide support for motivation to continue with their journey.

■ What's your most significant learning over this time?

Adapting to the 'new norm' that we are now living in and finding innovative ways to still provide the best practical support for myself and my whanau, as well as to those I support in the community through my role.

Aidan O'Connor — Sport and Club Partnership lead

■ How do you manage contact with clients/stakeholders under level 3 and 4?

The majority of our sports club workforce are volunteers — they have competing priorities during this lockdown including but not limited to their own whānau, their regular jobs, some may be essential workers, etc. We have taken the approach of reaching out to them to let them know we are here to assist them when needed. We have reached out collectively to all stakeholders via email and offered our assistance to them. We have also reached out to key NSOs to see if there is any assistance we can provide around reinforcing key messaging on return to play protocols.

■ What are your biggest challenges?

Ensuring messaging is aligned from Sport NZ, National Sport Organisations (NSOs) and us around re-commencing community sport. Everyone will have their thoughts on how to safely re-engage people into organised sport and it is important to ensure our key stakeholders are hearing the same message from all of us.

■ What do you see as the most important part of your role during level 3 and 4 lockdown?

Being available for those who need us. Each sports club will have their own unique challenges to face over the next few weeks as we hopefully move down alert levels. Listening to their challenges and positioning ourselves to be able to respond when we have the information needed is really important.

■ What's your most significant learning over this time?

How important individual wellbeing is during uncertain times. This has been a good chance to re-set and reflect on ourselves and those closest to us. We have got through a lockdown before together and I am confident we will get through this one collectively.

Ross Kinnerley — Community Activator

■ How do you manage contact with clients/stakeholders under level 3 and 4?

I've mainly been connecting via email and teams meetings, with a couple of phone calls in there. Some of my contacts in Special Olympics have been getting in touch via text as well/Facebook messenger as well. It all depends on who is being contacted, some don't have the equipment for video calling, or prefer not to use a camera, which is fine, texts are still responded to.

■ What are your biggest challenges?

Biggest challenge in lockdown is the unknown. Planning for upcoming event/activations is really difficult when we don't really know how the levels will change and how long we will be in each level. It is also a challenge knowing that Rangatahi and Tamariki in our community are missing out on events which is out of anybody's control.

■ What do you see as the most important part of your role during level 3 and 4 lockdown?

My biggest role during lockdown is with the Special Olympics athletes. As a high risk group going through alert level changes stops all of their activity. Providing some simple workouts to do from home to the individuals involved can help keep them active and motivated keep moving.

■ What's your most significant learning over this time?

My most significant learning during this time is that time is a wonderful thing. It doesn't take much to go out and be active. I live on a relatively quiet street and the number of people out exercising either alone or with their family is great. People often associate exercise with sport, and obviously there is no sport being played, however more and more people are engaging in active recreation to fulfil their exercise. I'd love to see it continue throughout when things start to normalise. Taking 30 minutes to an hour a day doesn't sound like much, but it will do your physical wellbeing a world of good.

Harry Unsworth — RSD and Events

■ How do you manage contact with clients/stakeholders under level 3 and 4?

Fairly well, through emails and phone calls.?

■ What are your biggest challenges?

Deciding whether to cancel or postpone upcoming events. It's hard to make big decisions when we don't know what the next few months is going to look like.

■ What do you see as the most important part of your role during level 3 and 4 lockdown?

Staying positive and supportive to all of my stakeholders. Times are tough with things being cancelled so it's important I help people any way I can.

■ What's your most significant learning over this time?

Being kind to everyone goes a long way.