Kaitoke School's Student Volunteer Army completes homeless project

Kaitoke School students and supporters have made a transitional home more welcoming for a family. Photo / Supplied

Room 5 of Kaitoke School worked together with the Salvation Army to make a transitional home feel a little more welcome on Monday, November 23. The class has been using a School Kit resource, modelled on the Student Volunteer Army, which was founded by Sam Johnson. The resource was designed to encourage community service through a team structure.

Room 5 started the journey by choosing a project theme of "helping those in need". They also had to identify their strengths to help us form a team where each member had a specific role, ranging from caterer to health and safety officer. Room 5's community liaison officers, Naia Law and Blake Burnette, contacted the Salvation Army to find out if each organisation would support each other with a project. Janine Tipu, from the Salvation Army, reached out regarding a potential project to welcome a family into a transitional home by making the beds and giving it a few final touches.

A house became available so Room 5 jumped into action, mobilising the school community and wider Whanganui community to support through donations.

"It was so powerful to see members of the class on the phone throughout class and break times, calling around local businesses to see how they could help. They were very passionate about the project," Jacoba Glenny, Room 5's teacher, said.

After a week of planning, organising and lots of thoughtfulness, they were ready for the big day. Room 5 was supported by teachers, their principal and parent helpers on the day. Each room started out with basic furnishing and ended with Christmas decorations and touches such as welcome home signs and messages.

With the donations, Room 5 were able to fill the pantry and fridge for the family, while also preparing the gardens with vegetables and a beautiful rose. The boys' and girls' bedrooms were made welcoming with colour, books and toys. The catering team served up a sausage sizzle at lunch to keep the team fed.

Tipu unpacked homelessness further with the class to provide some understanding and empathy. Glenny said the project was "a practical way to give young people an opportunity to see how some small actions can form into large results. This is so important for not only building empathy, which has to be taught, but also to empower students who want to help but feel a little hopeless and are not sure where to begin, particularly in today's climate".

Room 5 reflected on the highlights of the experience the following day. Danica Woods said, "To know that we have changed a family's life and knowing that they now have a roof over their head, it really brightens up your mood knowing that we did something so incredible".

Janine Tipu described the day as "refreshing and so rewarding to see transformation happening before our eyes".

"Room 5 exploded with energy and took on the responsibility of creating a warm and welcoming home. It was an amazing activity. Room 5 achieved their goals with such a positive attitude, conversations filled the rooms on the impact of families facing homelessness. Well done Room 5 for your hard work and effort put into preparing this house for a new family."

Room 5, Kaitoke School and the Salvation Army would like to thank the following for their support of goods towards the project: Springvale Garden Centre, Pakn'Save, Caltex Victoria Avenue, Quality Decorating Ltd, Kaitoke School community, Porse community, Pita Pit, Matthews Roses, Geeta's Spices, Mad Butcher, Protege Hairdressing, Woods family, Bryce Anderson Electrical, Mayo family, Countdown Victoria Avenue, Monaghan's Barbershop, K & A Tree & Garden Maintenance, Auret family, Flooring Xtra.