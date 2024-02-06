Two fire trucks and a tanker responded to a blaze at an unoccupied Kai Iwi home. Photo / Bevan Conley

Fire has destroyed a house in Kai Iwi, north of Whanganui, early on Wednesday morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand responded with two fire trucks and a tanker about 1.30am.

The unoccupied house on Rangitatau East Rd was fully involved when crews arrived, a spokesman said.

The fire spread throughout the structure.

“There was very little left of it.”

He said there were big trees close to the house that fire crews were concerned about.

Crews remained at the site of the fire to investigate the cause.

