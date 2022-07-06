Some of Whanganui's JPs got together at Coopers last Friday. Photo / Paul Brooks

Until you need the services of a JP, you probably don't know who they are or what they do.

What you do need to know is that their services are free: they are volunteers in an extended sense of the word, in that it actually costs them to do the job.

And not just anyone can become a JP. The checks are rigorous and you have to have a minimum of two community organisations supporting you.

"You have to be someone who's willing to work for community organisations," says JP Jo Meiklejohn.

This year the Whanganui JP Association will celebrate 100 years' serving the community.

JPs have a range of duties, but Jo says the most responsible would be the Judicial JPs (JJPs). They are the ones who attend court and could preside over trials, defended or undefended, and also issue remands and bail. They have to undergo regular training and are peer reviewed.

"Not only do we work for free, but we are responsible for our own ongoing education," says Jo. Regular training and keeping up-to-date gives a JP accreditation, which is signified by a green tick next to the JP's name on the Federation website.

Other roles JPs might be undertaking are manifold, although some are not restricted to JPs. Trevor Dickason, a JP for 31 years, used to issue search warrants, which meant being available 24 hours a day. "I did more than 20 years of search warrants, getting out of bed at 2 in the morning." He then had to get up again and go to work. He reckons he issued close to 400 search warrants in that time. Trevor was recommended as a JP by the late Dave Vallely.

Whanganui JPs try to get together once a month for a meet and greet and discussion of mutual issues. Jo says it's good because JPs work in isolation.

So how do you find a JP when you need one?

They are listed in the Yellow Pages, but it's not a full list.

"What we have now decided as an association, in discussion with other associations, we are not submitting to Yellow Pages. If you, as a JP want to, you can contact Yellow Pages and it doesn't cost you anything," says Jo. Now your best way to find a JP is to go online to either the Federation website, or perhaps an old Yellow listing. Trevor says most people find their JPs on line now, anyway.

"Anyone who is a member of our association has a profile on the [Federation] website," says Jo. The local association does not have a website.

"You can also get a JP at the courthouse on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, from 10 to 2." The courthouse service desk has resumed after a long hiatus.

There is also a service desk in Marton.

"We're in the pharmacy in Marton," says George London, who, more often than not mans the service desk there. "We've got a little cubby hole, with 'Beauty Consultant' written at the top." He has equipped it with a printer / copier because he gets a lot of clients visiting him there. The service desk in Marton is open on Fridays, from 9am until midday. "Being in the shopping centre is the most convenient place for everybody," says George.

The association's centenary is being celebrated with a luncheon on September 10.

They would like to give each member a goody bag and are wondering if some local business would like to raise their profile by making a contribution.