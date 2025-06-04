“The phrase has stuck in my head, and I was thinking about how that phrase might translate into te reo Māori. Linguistically, it sort of translates, but I don’t think the concept translates culturally.”

As well as te reo Māori and English, Stachl said she used the “languages” of craft and font.

“The techniques in this piece can be a bit challenging, but they are processes I am familiar with. This familiarity allows me to concentrate on the guts of the work, I’m talking in a craft language I know, sawing and soldering, to work out ideas.

“Another language I have used is the visual language of the font. This font is called Matarongo atakau and was developed by Johnson Witehira and Kris Sowersby. I am very grateful to them for offering it to me to use.”

Lost and found in translation. Translations of ‘You and I are earth’. (A phrase from an English earthenware plate, c.1661). Photo / Michael McKeag

The Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review returned to the Sarjeant Gallery in May after a two-and-a-half-year hiatus, bringing together more than 230 artists.

The Whanganui Arts Review is New Zealand’s longest-running regional open-call art exhibition and competition, with 2025 the 35th instalment of the event.

Artists of any age, any medium, and any region connected to the Whanganui River, are invited to submit a piece created within the past year.

Stachl created her piece specifically for the Arts Review, using it as an opportunity to experiment in her artistry outside of her usual wearable jewellery.

“I like making works specifically for the review because I think, generally, regional arts reviews are a reasonably good representation of the artistic state of a region,” she said.

There were 11 awards, including the Pattillo Open Award, with a total of $15,000 in cash prizes.

Consultation company Pattillo has been the principal sponsor for the previous five instalments of the review, with 2025 being the final.

Stachl was shocked when she was announced the winner. “I’m really happy with the piece I made, but I wasn’t expecting it,” she said.

“When they announced my name, I wanted to melt into the wall, but my lovely mate Catherine Macdonald, also an exhibitor in the review, gave me a gentle nudge to make sure I didn’t sneak out the back door.”

Stachl said she planned to save the prize money or use it to pay her business insurance, but sponsor Anne Pattillo requested she did “at least one fun thing” with the money.

The solo exhibition will not be Stachl’s first at the Sarjeant Gallery. In 2016, she exhibited a body of work entitled Fiction in the Space Between.

Plans for the new exhibition are still in the early stages.

“It feels like a huge opportunity so I want to really consider it before jumping into anything.”

Stachl thanked Anne Pattillo and Maree Maddock, the awards judge Abby Cunnane, and Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery.

“At the core of it, this work is about relationships to whenua, and I don’t believe it is possible to think about that at the moment without calling to the current and future governments to honour te Tiriti and without calling for a free Palestine,” she said.

The display of selected works from the Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review is on display at Te Whare o Rehua Sarjeant Gallery until August 31.

A final prize - the Whanganui River Markets Trust People’s Choice Award of $250 - is yet to be presented.

The winner will be chosen based on public voting during the exhibition. Voting closes on July 31 at 5pm.

Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review winner list:

Danielle Taylor Elva Abbot Memorial Youth Award - $250

Ming and Tia Ranginui Article Café Merit Award - $250

Margot Bennetts Barnicoat & Healy Merit Award - $250

Kristy Palleson Edith Collier Trust Merit Award - $250

George Agius Friends of the Sarjeant Gallery Merit Award - $250

Wigs Arathoon Renata’s Art and Framing Merit Award - $250

Penni Wyse Whanganui Garden Services Merit Award - $250

Kate Sellar Dalgleish Architects Excellence Award - $1500

Merrilyn George PKF Doyle and Associates Excellence Award - $1500

Frances Stachl Pattillo Open Award (paid directly by Anne Pattillo) - $10,000

Karney Herewini Surprise award: Pattillo Caught Our Eye

Olivia Reid is a multimedia journalist based in Whanganui.