Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Jeweller Frances Stachl takes top prize at Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review

Olivia Reid
By
Multimedia journalist·Whanganui Chronicle·
5 mins to read

Frances Stachl (centre) won the Pattillo Open Award presented by Anne Pattillo (right) at the 2025 Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review which was judged by Abby Cunnane (left). Photo / Michael McKeagg

Frances Stachl (centre) won the Pattillo Open Award presented by Anne Pattillo (right) at the 2025 Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review which was judged by Abby Cunnane (left). Photo / Michael McKeagg

Whanganui-based jewellery maker Frances Stachl has scooped the top award at the 2025 Pattillo Whanganui Arts Review.

Stachl won $10,000 and a solo exhibition at the Sarjeant Gallery for her piece Lost and found in translation. Translations of ‘You and I are earth’. (A phrase from an English earthenware plate,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle