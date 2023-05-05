Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

Jay Rerekura: Preparing for a Muay Thai fight is no easy feat

Whanganui Chronicle
4 mins to read
Earl-Jay “Big E” Pehi (left) who Jay Rerekura watched grow and develop as a young person. Photo / Calden Jamieson

Earl-Jay “Big E” Pehi (left) who Jay Rerekura watched grow and develop as a young person. Photo / Calden Jamieson

Opinion

There are countless reasons why someone might choose to step into the ring for their first Muay Thai fight.

For this 42-year-old Māori hunk of a man from Parikino, Whanganui, Aotearoa, it’s a combination

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle