Earl-Jay “Big E” Pehi (left) who Jay Rerekura watched grow and develop as a young person. Photo / Calden Jamieson

Opinion

There are countless reasons why someone might choose to step into the ring for their first Muay Thai fight.

For this 42-year-old Māori hunk of a man from Parikino, Whanganui, Aotearoa, it’s a combination of personal growth, a wero (challenge) and a desire to challenge myself in something I’ve never wanted to do. I’m a lover, not a fighter, but always admired others who do.

It’s a weird pursuit for me as someone who is an advocate against violence, a father of two, who tries to make real the importance of setting a positive example for his children and for the community. Stepping into the ring for the first Muay Thai fight, it’s not the goal, but I guess I am also inadvertently inspiring or encouraging others to channel their energy into positive outlets, rather than resorting to violence or aggression.

Sounds counter-intuitive when I’m about to embark on something widely known as violence that might require liberal use of aggression … but ya know, whatever.

I’m really fortunate to be one of the many supporters of rangatahi (young people) in Whanganui.

As we know, many young people in the community face challenges and difficulties in their lives, from poverty to substance abuse to mental health issues. By being disciplined with training, having a crack at a Muay Thai match, hopefully I can show that anything is possible with hard work, determination and a willingness to take risks. Or at least, if I get a hiding, my excuse can be that it was for a good cause.

Actually, it has been rangatahi that have inspired me. It’s probably a little-known fact for those outside of the combat scene, but we have a two-time national super heavyweight champ in our midst by the name of Earl-Jay “Big E” Pehi who I watched grow and develop as a young person. At Te Ora Hou, a local kaupapa that works with young people and their whānau, we had a boxing bag hanging up that he would kick often.

He would show me his kicks that would make Israel Adesanya blush and I would comment, “You should try kicking it hard some time” to which he would screw his face up and kick it harder. I like to think I basically created him but again, ya know, whatever.

I’ve been taking part in Muay Thai training for a number of years now with local crew Awa Kings Muay Thai.

They’ve had a number of champions and just all-round amazing combat athletes in their stable. But the thing that drew me in was the whānau orientated approach. The loving and nurturing nature of the coaches and supporters and the lack of bravado and ego that I thought might exist in this realm. I love this lot like a belt-challenged adult loves cake.

Preparing for a Muay Thai fight is no easy feat. It requires months of intense physical training, as well as mental preparation and discipline. For me, the journey has been both challenging and rewarding.

I’ve spent a lot (maybe that’s an exaggeration) of time in the gym, working on technique and doing my best to build strength and endurance and maybe, just maybe, get something in me that will help me survive a fight.

Coming up, on June 17, I’ll head off to Porirua, warm up my body, take advice from my team and come face to face with another guy who has assumedly thought about all the same things, done all the same things and prepared just like I have to put himself to the test inside the squared circle for three rounds.

I have to respect someone who has taken this journey. We are both “showing up” and giving it a go. Not so much for the fight, but for our wellbeing and for the challenge. That is what this kaupapa is about for me.