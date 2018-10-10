Jay Kuten: It's over? Judge for yourself

To make amends Kavanaugh wrote an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal to declare his readiness to be non-partial going forward and explained his behaviour as regrettable — "there were things I should not have said" — but understandable due to the emotions of the moment. As in his prepared speech, mention of Dr Ford was missing.
In the end, the dreary business was concluded along party lines.
That the majority was determined to push through this nomination — despite the compelling testimony of Dr Ford and a less than thorough FBI investigation, despite an over-the-top performance of outrage by Kavanaugh that prompted observers to question his suitability on grounds of temperament — makes the entire process a mockery. That the whole business was Kabuki theatre is evident by the ability of late night comedian Stephen Colbert to predict the exact vote count.
But not everything is inevitable. Senator Mitch McConnell, who orchestrated the entire show, said of the protests at Kavanaugh's swearing-in: "These things always blow over." He may have been whistling in the dark.
The mid-term elections are on November 6, and one Democratic Representative, Jerry Nadler, has promised to continue to investigate Kavanaugh on the issues of sexual assault and perjury leading to possible impeachment if the Democrats win the House.
One may gauge the outrage among the electorate from the 30,000 voters who, in response to Collins' speech, contributed US$2.3 million in 24 hours for any opponent. As the great baseball sage, Yogi Berra, said, "It ain't over till it's over."
Jay Kuten is an American-trained forensic psychiatrist who emigrated to New Zealand for the fly fishing. He spent 40 years comforting the afflicted and intends to spend the rest afflicting the comfortable