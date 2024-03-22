Newly appointed Whanganui Athletic Football Club captain Jake Simcox earned his 100th first-team cap in the Central League at the youthful age of 21. Photo / Karen Hughes

Newly appointed Whanganui Athletic Football Club captain Jake Simcox earned his 100th first-team cap in the Central League at the youthful age of 21. Photo / Karen Hughes

In a move that has stirred excitement among fans and players alike, Jake Simcox has been appointed as the captain of Whanganui Athletic Football Club.

At just 22 years old, Simcox’s elevation to this prestigious role speaks volumes about his exceptional talent, maturity and leadership qualities. Hailing from the club’s academy, Simcox’s journey to the captaincy has been nothing short of remarkable.

He has diligently worked his way up through the ranks, showcasing his skills and dedication every step of the way. Last season, he achieved a significant milestone by earning his 100th first-team cap in the fiercely competitive Central League, a feat accomplished at the tender age of 21.

Simcox’s on-field performances have been nothing short of exemplary, but it is his off-field demeanour that truly sets him apart. Widely regarded as a consummate professional and a role model within the club, he embodies the values of passion, commitment and perseverance.

His teammates hold him in high esteem, recognising his innate ability to inspire and motivate both on and off the pitch.

“Jake is the epitome of a leader,” remarked one of his teammates. “His dedication to the club is unwavering, and his passion for the game is infectious. He leads by example, always giving his all and pushing those around him to strive for excellence.”

Simcox’s appointment as captain not only underscores his individual achievements but also symbolises a new era of optimism and ambition for Whanganui Athletic.

As the youngest captain in recent memory, he represents the future of the club and is a beacon of hope for aspiring young footballers who dream of following in his footsteps.

With Simcox at the helm, Whanganui Athletic embark on a journey filled with promise and potential. As they set their sights on new heights, one thing is certain – they have a captain who leads with heart, determination and a belief in the power of teamwork.