

When I look out my office window, I see a bare tree. In it there's a lone singing sparrow, happy as can be. At least, that's what I'm presuming, but I wonder if it really is all that happy?

I don't know what's going on in this wee bird's life. It looks idyllic. But it could be struggling to find food. Struggling to find its friends. Or feeling as though the winter blues have hit.

And then it goes. It flies away. My day carries on and my concerns for the sparrow do too.

Unfortunately, this happens with people too. We see something crop up on our feed that shows our friend is having a wonderful day, life is idyllic. Or it might show a vulnerable side to them and in fact hinting that they're not having a wonderful day.

What's the most common reaction? To carry on scrolling. Take notice of the next post that depicts the same message. And carry on.

What if you took a minute to stop, think about the person who posted that and reach out to them? Ask them if they are okay.

Sure, I didn't do that with my little sparrow mate, bit hard to really! But I did momentarily see this bird as having it all, having the ideal life, without knowing what's going on for that bird.

Just because on the surface someone looks to be all good, doesn't mean they are.

Why not check in with a friend or family member?

I'm not saying everyone is feeling low. But whether they are or they're not, it's nice to just see how people are doing and take an interest in them too.

Steph Brunt is a Certified Health and Life Coach in Whanganui. Steph works with adults who struggle with thoughts of not being good enough, who feel 'stuck', overwhelmed, stressed and like their life is out of control. She helps them believe in their abilities so they can thrive and perform in every way. Find Steph on Facebook, Instagram or go to her website, www.stephaniebrunthealthcoaching.com.