Thousands of people lined Victoria Avenue to see Santa in the Whanganui Christmas Parade.

Thousands of people lined Victoria Avenue to see Santa in the Whanganui Christmas Parade.

People lined the streets of Victoria Ave to see Santa Claus and various colourful floats make their way through the central city for the Whanganui Christmas Parade.

The parade had to be called off in 2021 due to Covid-19.

Mainstreet Whanganui general manager Des Warahi rode in the parade and said the turnout was massive.

“I was talking to Santa, so from Santa’s view, it was way bigger from two years ago; it was fantastic,” he said.

Floats of various shapes and sizes took part in the parade.

He said there was a real mixture of attendees across the young and the old.

“It was really, really great to see lots and lots of kids and their families, but [the crowd was] a real mixture. We had some of the old folks’ homes there at the beginning, and they were so excited.

“These are hardened Christmas paraders - we’re talking about [people] in their 70s and 80s, so it was great to see them out again.”

A festive brass band makes its way down the parade.

Around 35 organisations took part in the parade, with over 40 floats and multiple large groups of large walking down the avenue.

The participants ranged from miniature replicas of Star Wars spaceships, to brass bands, to Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe being pulled on a pumpkin carriage.

Two groups, in particular, stood out to Warahi for having great turnouts - Kai Iwi School and Whanganui Boys & Girls Gym Club.

“Kai Iwi School, the whole school must have been there. That was great,” he said.

Whanganui Scout Group had a float in the parade.

After the parade, there was a lolly scramble at Majestic Square.

Warahi said the overall feeling of the crowd was that it was great to be heading out to an event again after the last two years of disruptions.

All of the floats entered into the parade went into the draw to win one of three $200 cash prizes across three categories: Best Vehicle Float, Best Walking Float and Best Costumes.

Even the Grinch took part in the parade.

Warahi said the winners of the float prizes would be announced on Monday.