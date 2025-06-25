One of KidsCan’s partner schools, Carlton School in Whanganui, empathised with the charity’s increase in demand.

Principal Gary Johnston said many students were arriving at school hungry or without nutritional food.

“We are finding that we are having to top up food which is leading to behavioural issues and learning difficulties,” he said.

“It feels like an increasing problem. It is definitely a seasonal issue - as it gets colder, there are lots of possible reasons why incomes are lower in houses.

“If we are providing food, and KidsCan are a huge factor in helping that, then we are helping the kids to regulate themselves better and engage more in learning.”

KidsCan assists with Carlton School’s breakfast programme which provides students with the likes of yoghurt, fruit salads, spreads and muesli bars.

The charity also provides clothing and shoes, with Johnston emphasising the importance of jackets in winter.

“Jackets, in particular, this time of year are really beneficial. We have a swap station for our uniforms so they can pick up polos and fleeces, but we also have the jackets from KidsCan and, when we have those cold mornings, it really makes a difference,” he said.

Carlton School principal Gary Johnston says it feels as if the poverty issue is increasing. Photo / NZME

This year, KidsCan will provide more than 5.6 million food items, 70,000 raincoats and 55,000 pairs of shoes, along with health items for children in more than 1100 schools and early childhood education centres throughout New Zealand.

Johnston said the food issue was more of a concern.

“The clothing tends to be a bit of a peripheral issue that makes them more comfortable at school but with the food, for some kids, that is the difference for coming to school or not,” he said.

“If we can provide it for everybody, it removes the stigma of being a family who can’t provide.”

Johnston said the shared kai in the mornings was available for everyone in an open room which encouraged more students to be involved.

“Because there is no stigma involved, I think those ones that might have been too shy just come in.”

KidsCan is launching an appeal, asking Kiwis who believe that education equals opportunity to support its work with a $30 monthly donation and help change a child’s life by providing food, shoes, jackets and health products to 3500 children.

“No child should be left behind, and every child deserves a chance at an education, just like their peers. Please donate if you can,” Chapman said.

Johnston urged the Whanganui community to support the appeal, whether or not it directly affected them.

“This is our community, we are Whanganui he tātou. If we can support all of our community, whether we are directly in contact with them or not, it provides a better space for all of our kids,” Johnston said.

“We are not a large place, it is a provincial town, we’re all in contact with everybody else.

“What’s good for one person is good for everybody.”

