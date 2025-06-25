Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Whanganui Chronicle

‘It feels like an increasing problem’: Whanganui principal backs KidsCan appeal as school food demand rises

Fin Ocheduszko Brown
By
Multimedia journalist ·Whanganui Chronicle·
3 mins to read

KidsCan has launched an urgent appeal after revealing a 15% increase in demand for food.

KidsCan has launched an urgent appeal after revealing a 15% increase in demand for food.

Whanganui’s Carlton School is urging the community to support KidsCan following a significant increase in demand for food.

KidsCan is a charity dedicated to helping Kiwi children affected by poverty.

The organisation has revealed a 15% spike in orders for school food this winter, which chief

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Whanganui Chronicle